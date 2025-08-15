Modi’s policies harmed India both internally and internationally: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has condemned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies, stating that they have caused significant internal instability in India and negatively impacted its relations with Pakistan.

Asif argued that Modi’s actions have weakened India both domestically and internationally.

In a detailed statement on Monday, Asif pointed out that Modi’s frequent references to Pakistan are primarily designed to appease his political base, particularly amid growing discontent from opposition parties and the Indian public.

He added that Modi’s attempts to escalate tensions with Pakistan are driven by a need to deflect attention from internal political challenges. “Modi’s rhetoric about Pakistan is aimed at satisfying his domestic audience, but it is doing more harm to India’s international standing and internal cohesion,” Asif stated.

Addressing Modi’s aggressive stance, Asif emphasized that Pakistan’s nuclear deterrent is for defensive purposes only, and that Pakistan has never posed a threat to India. He rejected any notion of nuclear blackmail, clarifying that Pakistan has only fought wars in self-defence.

Asif also accused India of supporting proxy groups that destabilize Pakistan, including the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and the Taliban. He pointed out that Pakistan has gathered evidence of Indian involvement in terrorism within its borders and internationally, which has been presented at various global forums.

In his final remarks, Asif suggested that Modi’s leadership has diminished India’s global influence and provided an opportunity for the opposition to regain political ground. He called for a peaceful resolution to tensions between the two nations, stating that the region’s prosperity and security could only be achieved through mutual respect and dialogue.