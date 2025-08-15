Leopard succumbs to injuries after brutal assault by locals in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: A leopard was killed after being brutally assaulted by local youth in Boi area on the outskirts of Abbottabad on Thursday.

The incident occurred when the leopard, which had wandered out of the forest in the Bakot police jurisdiction, entered a nearby settlement. It was reportedly in a semi-conscious state when it was captured by some local youths, who proceeded to drag it along the road and assault it with sticks and stones.

Many onlookers filmed the disturbing scene on their mobile phones, which later went viral on social media. Some residents claimed that the animal had been responsible for livestock losses in the area.

Police from the Boi checkpoint responded to the situation and, after significant effort, managed to take the injured leopard into their custody. However, the animal succumbed to its injuries shortly after being moved to the police post. The carcass was later handed over to the wildlife department.

Local residents alleged that leopards had killed several of their goats in recent months, and some suggested that the animal may have been poisoned. Wildlife officials indicated that the leopard’s injuries suggested poisoning, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted at the veterinary hospital to determine the exact cause of death.

The wildlife department’s officials stated that those involved in the assault, identified in the videos posted online, would face charges under relevant laws.

SDFO Mushtaq Khan affirmed that the authorities would take strict action against the perpetrators.