FDA officials booked for embezzlement in housing scheme

FAISALABAD: An embezzlement case worth tens of millions of rupees has been registered against officials of the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) in connection with a housing scheme.

The case was initiated after Malik Ameen, a citizen, filed a complaint alleging that the FDA officials had approved a graveyard, grid station, and square in violation of regulations. Following the complaint, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) launched an inquiry, which led to the registration of the case.

The investigation will focus on the involvement of the developer and revenue department officials. Allegations against the FDA officials include illegal land allotment, abuse of authority, and other unlawful actions.

In unrelated incidents, in the Gatti area of Millat Town, three suspects allegedly distracted a man named Luqman before stealing his cash and mobile phone. Similarly, a swindler named Asad in Bawa Chak tricked Saleem into handing over his motorcycle.