Congress demands 2024 Indian general elections be nullified

NEW DELHI: The Congress has demanded that the 2024 general elections be nullified, saying they were “fought and won fraudulently” by the Bharatiya Janata Party with fake votes.

Party spokesperson and chairperson of the Media and Publicity Department, Pawan Khera, addressing a news conference in New Delhi said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not deserve to be where he is, as he won with a ‘booster dose’ of fake votes.”

He cited BJP leader Anurag Thakur’s remarks earlier this week, asserting that he had “validated, with evidence, what Rahul Gandhi had said a week ago.”

“Yesterday’s press conference proved that the last general election was held on fake votes,” Khera said, asking, “Shouldn’t that election be cancelled?” He added: “Nullify the Lok Sabha elections, which were fought on the basis of fake votes as proved by Thakur.”

Khera pointed out that Thakur, in his press conference, had claimed there were bogus votes in six constituencies, including Amethi, Raebareli, Wayanad and Diamond Harbour — “thus deliberately or inadvertently admitting that fake voters did exist.”

He demanded that the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Thakur also make public the electronic voter list data of Varanasi. “We know the prime minister does not deserve to be where he is as, based on fake votes, he barely managed to win the Varanasi seat in 2024,” Khera added.

He also questioned the ECI’s selective action, and collusion between the BJP and the ECI: “While Gandhi was still addressing the press conference, the ECI issued a notice asking him to file an affidavit about his revelations. Now Thakur made similar revelations, has the ECI issued him any such notice?” This comes after the ECI has failed to demand evidence under oath from Thakur whose allegations of inaccurate voter lists are wider in scope than Rahul Gandhi’s.