CM Maryam embarks on 5-day official visit to Japan

Punjab CM becomes first-ever chief minister who is invited to visit Japan officially

Reviews ongoing projects including clean water, water filtration plant and other development issues

LAHORE: On the special invitation of Japanese government, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday embarked on a five-day official visit to Tokyo, said a DGPR handout.

At Lahore Airport, senior officials of the Punjab government bade farewell to CM Maryam Nawaz.

The Punjab chief minister is accompanied by a delegation comprising provincial cabinet members, including senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Information and Heritage Azma Zahid Bokhari, Minister Malik Zohaib Bherth, Minister Zeeshan Rafiq, Special Advisor Sania Asiq, and other officials.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1BxztuqXkw/

It is to be noted that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is the first chief minister who is invited to visit Japan officially.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will attend the World Expo in Osaka.

During her stay, the chief minister will visit the cities of Yokohama, Osaka, and Tokyo, where she is scheduled to hold high-level meetings with Japanese business leaders, representatives of major corporations, and government officials.

The agenda includes discussions on investment opportunities, bilateral trade, and the promotion of economic ties between Japan and Pakistan, particularly in the Punjab province.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has arrived in Thailand on first leg of foreign visit to Japan.

At Bangkok Airport, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Thailand, Rukhsana Afzaal and other officials welcomed the Chief Minister and her delegation.

Senior Thai officials were also present on the occasion.

Punjab CM reviews various ongoing development projects

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz reviewed various ongoing projects including clean water, water filtration plant and other development issues on Friday.

In a special meeting, a detailed briefing was presented to CM Maryam Nawaz about the Model Village Project.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of Lahore Development Project and Punjab Development Project.

The proposal to install water pumps for remote areas was also reviewed in the meeting.

CM Maryam gave a deadline of June 30, 2026 regarding the water filtration plant.

The Punjab CM emphasized the early completion of construction and repair of streets in Lahore Development Project.

The chief minister expressed displeasure over the untimely completion of some projects.

CM Maryam also reviewed 122 beautification projects in every city of Punjab, including 51 in Lahore division, 64 in Rawalpindi, 37 in Faisalabad, 75 beautification projects in Multan, 45 projects in Sargodha, 64 in Gujranwala, 51 in DG Khan, 61 in Bahawalpur, 53 in Gujrat and 49 in Sahiwal.

The Punjab CM directed to ensure timely completion of all beautification projects.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said public complaints regarding the non-availability of drinking water will be redressed.

CM Maryam said a regular system should be formulated for the construction, repair, and maintenance of water filtration plants.

It is very important to keep the timeline and construction quality of development projects in mind, Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed.