NATIONAL

China awards scholarships for studies in sustainable development

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Twenty Pakistani students were awarded fully funded scholarships to have advance studies in ecology and green development in China.

These students are from faculties including the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), Women University Multan (WUM), and Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan.

The selected scholars will attend a three-month training program at Shenyang Normal University, China, focusing on environmental sustainability and research excellence.

The initiative aims to support advanced academic training and research in environmental sustainability, strengthening educational ties between China and Pakistan.

According to Prof. Abid Ali from Shenyang Normal University, students were chosen through a rigorous process involving CV reviews and interviews, and have been given detailed guidance for their stay in China.

“To prepare participants, all three universities held pre-departure orientation sessions. UAF at its Directorate of External Linkages, WUM at the Prime Minister Youth Development Center in Multan, and BZU in Vice Chancellor’s Committee Room on August 12, 2025,” he said.

The training initiative, sponsored by the Government of China, marks a milestone towards global engagement and capacity building in the field of sustainable development, an area that closely aligns with national priorities and global environmental challenges.

The selected scholars, who will take part in training from September 16, 2025 to December 14, 2025, expressed their gratitude for this life-changing opportunity.

They acknowledged the foundational role of the First Online Chinese Language Program based at BZU and pledged to bring back knowledge, skills, and global perspectives that will benefit not only their own careers but also the academic and research environment at their respective universities.

Previous article
Trump and Putin to spar Ukraine peace and arms control at Alaska summit
Next article
Modi’s policies harmed India both internally and internationally: Khawaja Asif
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Transgender persons released as court dismisses case over viral party video

LAHORE: A Lahore magistrate on Sunday dismissed the case against transgender persons accused of organizing an “objectionable” private party after police arrested them earlier. The...

Kashmiris’ suffering exposed in seminar on India’s Independence Day

Court grants Ducky Bhai two-day remand in online gambling case

Curfew imposed in Bajaur as security forces conduct operation

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.