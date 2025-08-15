China awards scholarships for studies in sustainable development

ISLAMABAD: Twenty Pakistani students were awarded fully funded scholarships to have advance studies in ecology and green development in China.

These students are from faculties including the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), Women University Multan (WUM), and Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan.

The selected scholars will attend a three-month training program at Shenyang Normal University, China, focusing on environmental sustainability and research excellence.

The initiative aims to support advanced academic training and research in environmental sustainability, strengthening educational ties between China and Pakistan.

According to Prof. Abid Ali from Shenyang Normal University, students were chosen through a rigorous process involving CV reviews and interviews, and have been given detailed guidance for their stay in China.

“To prepare participants, all three universities held pre-departure orientation sessions. UAF at its Directorate of External Linkages, WUM at the Prime Minister Youth Development Center in Multan, and BZU in Vice Chancellor’s Committee Room on August 12, 2025,” he said.

The training initiative, sponsored by the Government of China, marks a milestone towards global engagement and capacity building in the field of sustainable development, an area that closely aligns with national priorities and global environmental challenges.

The selected scholars, who will take part in training from September 16, 2025 to December 14, 2025, expressed their gratitude for this life-changing opportunity.

They acknowledged the foundational role of the First Online Chinese Language Program based at BZU and pledged to bring back knowledge, skills, and global perspectives that will benefit not only their own careers but also the academic and research environment at their respective universities.