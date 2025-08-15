Bird strikes pose increasing threat to aviation safety

LAHORE: Bird strikes, often overlooked as a potential threat during flights, have become a significant hazard at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, with over 200 incidents reported since 2018. Between 2018 and 2022, 198 bird strike incidents were recorded at the airport, contributing to a total of 622 cases nationwide. In 2022, 57 PIA flights were affected by bird strikes, with Lahore being the most impacted, accounting for five plane damages. The problem persisted into 2024, with 38 PIA planes colliding with birds, 14 of which occurred in Lahore alone.

Experts agree that airports around the world take substantial measures to reduce bird collisions. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) requires all countries to track bird strike incidents, ensuring they are reported and included in the Bird Strike Information System (IBIS). These measures include identifying and eliminating factors near airports that attract birds, such as waste, crop residue, and water bodies. Unfortunately, in Pakistan, these preventive actions are seldom fully implemented.

Lahore’s airport, surrounded by a large green cover of 2,000 acres with tall trees, is a particular hotspot for bird activity. According to former Civil Aviation Director Zakawat Hassan, birds are drawn to the area due to factors such as nearby meat shops, waste disposal sites, and stagnant water. Though bird zones have been designated and steps to stop nesting have been taken, they have not been fully enforced.

In response to the rising number of bird strikes, authorities have introduced measures, such as declaring an 8-kilometer area around the airport a “no bird zone.” Additionally, experts advocate for environmental management strategies to address these risks by eliminating attractants like waste and open water. Modern technologies such as ultrasound devices, sound systems, lasers, and avian radars are being employed in global airports to deter birds.

The Lahore Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has intensified surveillance and mapping of bird activities around the airport. Measures have included closing 106 chicken shops, eliminating pigeon traps, and destroying over 1,800 cattle nests. As a result, bird disturbance incidents around Lahore Airport have decreased by about 40%.

Although challenges remain, these efforts demonstrate an ongoing commitment to improving aviation safety and mitigating the risks posed by bird strikes.