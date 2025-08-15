At least 60 dead, over 200 missing in IIOJK floods, landslides

KASHMIR: Heavy rains in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have caused deadly floods and landslides, leaving at least 60 people dead and more than 200 others missing. The devastating incident, which occurred on Thursday, followed intense flooding and mudslides that engulfed the village of Chasoti. Many of the victims were pilgrims who had gathered for a meal before heading up the hill to a religious site.

Witnesses described hearing a loud sound followed by a sudden flash flood, with people shouting as the floodwaters swept them away or buried them under debris. Rescue teams are working tirelessly, using shovels and earthmovers to search through the rubble and recover victims.

In the aftermath, belongings such as bags and clothes were scattered across the area, while broken electric poles lay amidst the mud. As of Friday, more than 100 people have been injured, and around 200 individuals remain unaccounted for, according to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Scientists warn that the frequency and severity of such events are being exacerbated by climate change. While the Himalayas have long been susceptible to floods and landslides, the growing intensity of these natural disasters has raised concerns among experts.

This incident is the second such disaster in the Himalayas in a little over a week. A similar tragedy struck Uttarakhand recently, where floods and mudslides engulfed an entire village. Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the challenges posed by the ongoing natural calamities during his Independence Day speech, expressing solidarity with the victims.

A “cloudburst,” which causes heavy rainfall of over 100 mm (4 inches) in a single hour, is often the trigger for these floods and mudslides. This phenomenon can cause rapid flooding, particularly in mountainous regions during the monsoon season.

Meanwhile, neighboring Nepal and Pakistan have also been affected by similar disasters. In Nepal, at least 41 people have died, and 21 are still missing due to monsoon rains, floods, and landslides. In Pakistan’s Kashmir, flooding has killed eight people, including six from the same family, and evacuation operations for stranded tourists are ongoing.

The tragic events highlight the increasing vulnerability of mountainous regions to extreme weather events, with climate change making such incidents more frequent and severe.