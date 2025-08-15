At least 10 dead as flash floods devastate AJK and G-B

KAGHAN: Flash floods and landslides caused by torrential monsoon rains have left at least 10 people dead and dozens more stranded across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), and the Kaghan Valley. The disaster, which occurred on Thursday, has wreaked havoc across multiple regions, with heavy flooding particularly affecting the Neelum Valley and Muzaffarabad.

A devastating cloudburst in the outskirts of Muzaffarabad resulted in the deaths of five members of the same family. Additionally, flooding in Neelum Valley’s Ratti Gali stream stranded over 500 tourists at the base camp. Authorities were able to rescue about 50 tourists, while the remaining individuals remain sheltered at the camp, where provisions like accommodation and food have been arranged.

The AJK Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) confirmed that the cloudburst in Jugiyan Nala, located in Muzaffarabad’s Patikka tehsil, was responsible for the fatalities. In the same region, a woman died after being struck by a falling rock, and another woman lost her life after being swept away by floodwaters. In Jhelum Valley, flash floods destroyed multiple buildings, including three shops and a flour mill.

Landslides have blocked key roads, including the Lohar Gali road connecting AJK to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and the Hattian Bala road in Jhelum Valley. The road to Leepa Valley has been completely rendered inaccessible. Similarly, in Poonch district, the Hajira-Abbaspur road has been blocked by landslides.

In G-B, the Ghizer district was severely affected, with flash floods sweeping away five people in the Khalti area. While the bodies of a woman and a child have been recovered, three others remain missing. In Baltistan, the flooding destroyed the last bridge connecting Siltoro Goma, a remote village near the Siachen glacier, cutting off access.

Residents in several districts have been forced to evacuate their homes due to rising water levels, particularly in Kazmi village, where all residents were relocated to temporary settlements. In Ghorsey, floodwaters damaged large areas of agricultural land and felled hundreds of trees.

Disaster management officials across the affected regions are on high alert as additional rainfall is expected in the coming days. Rescue operations are ongoing, with teams working tirelessly to clear blocked roads and provide aid to stranded residents. Authorities have urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel to high-risk areas and to follow all local warnings.