83.93% clear matric science exam in Karachi

By News Desk

KARACHI: The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has announced the results of the 2025 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Science Group examinations. According to BSEK Chairman, the results are available on the board’s official website and can be accessed by students after 3 am on Friday.

This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 83.93%. Out of the 173,738 candidates registered, 172,391 appeared for the exams, while 1,347 were absent. A total of 27,244 students failed.

Aina Farooqi from Montessori Complex High School topped the exams with 94.73% marks, while Wania Noor from Pioneer Grammar Secondary School secured the second position with 94.09%. The third position was shared by Syed Azkaar Hussain from Civil Aviation Model School and Umaima Zafar from The Smart School, both achieving 94% marks.

Among the successful candidates, 30,154 students earned an A-One grade.

News Desk
News Desk

