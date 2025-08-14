US congratulates Pakistan on Independence Day

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended Independence Day wishes to Pakistan on August 14, appreciating the country’s progress in counterterrorism and trade.

Rubio also reiterated US President Donald Trump’s interest in expanding bilateral cooperation in critical minerals and hydrocarbons, areas deemed essential for economic growth. “We look forward to exploring new areas of economic cooperation, including critical minerals and hydrocarbons,” Rubio stated.

This congratulatory message comes amid growing ties between the two nations. Earlier this week, the US government officially designated the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and the Majeed Brigade Group as terrorist organizations, signaling a continued commitment to counterterrorism.