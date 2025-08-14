Taylor Swift breaks down recounting emotional life-changing moment

Taylor Swift has shared an emotional moment during her appearance on the New Heights podcast with her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason, where she opened up about a life-changing achievement: regaining ownership of her music.

In an intimate conversation, the Grammy-winning artist revealed how reclaiming the rights to her music has been a deeply personal and emotional journey. “I thought about not owning my music every day. It was like an intrusive thought I had every day,” she said, her voice breaking.

For Swift, her music represents far more than just songs; they are personal reflections of her life. “I want it because this is my hand-written diary entries from my whole life,” she explained. “These are the songs I wrote about every phase of my life. This is my photography, my music videos, most of which I funded, my artwork. Everything that I’ve ever done is in this catalogue.”

With tears in her eyes, Taylor recalled how she sent her mother, Andrea Swift, and brother, Austin, to meet Shamrock Capital, the company that previously owned the rights to her masters. “Sorry — this happens, because, I don’t ever really talk about it,” she apologized, visibly moved.

She shared how, in the midst of staying with Travis in Kansas City after the Super Bowl, she received the life-changing call. “I get a call from my mom, and she’s like, ‘We got your music,’” Taylor recalled, with emotion still evident. “I just very dramatically hit the floor, for real.”

Travis, who witnessed the moment, was also overcome with emotion. “He puts his headset down. He’s like, ‘Guys, I gotta go,’” Taylor laughed, remembering how Travis thought something was wrong. “I said, ‘I got my music back,’ and then just started absolutely heaving.”

Taylor reflected on the profound impact this moment has had on her. “This changed my life. I can’t believe it still,” she said. “Every time I think about it, I have to tell the short version to everyone. This will affect the rest of my life. I think about this every day now but instead of it being an intrusive thought that hurts me, I’m like, ‘I can’t believe this happened. How lucky am I?’”

Travis, ever the emotional support, admitted, “I started crying too, you know I’m a crier.” Taylor playfully added, “You were weeping.”

The emotional exchange highlights the significance of this moment for Taylor, who is now preparing for the release of her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, set for October 3rd.