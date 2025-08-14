Resounding Marka-e-Haq victory elevated Pakistan’s stature on global stage: CM Maryam

Punjab CM pays tribute to Field Marshal Asim Munir over his bold and resolute command

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Unveils ‘Marka-i-Haq’ Monument, Park & Museum in Expo Centre

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has lauded Pakistan’s armed forces for their decisive response to the Indian aggression in the Marka-e-Haq and said that resounding victory elevated Pakistan’s stature on the global stage.

Addressing an event to mark Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, the chief minister also paid tribute to the courageous leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, commending his bold and resolute command.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz attended the ceremony as chief guest to mark 78th Independence Day. On the occasion, CM Maryam inaugurated the flag-hoisting ceremony. The provincial and district high officials also attended the ceremony in large numbers.

She also praised the Pakistan Air Force, noting that its brave eagles shot down six Indian fighter jets. “A new Pakistan has emerged on the world map after this historic victory against India,” Maryam Nawaz added. The chief minister also emphasised the nation’s unity, saying that we all stand as an impregnable wall for the sovereignty and defense of our country.

CM Maryam vowed to combat divisive and disruptive mindsets and said, “We will win the war against those spreading chaos and discord in our nation.” In her address, the chief minister also offered prayers for the protection of Pakistan and its armed forces. “Our prayers are with our forces and our nation. May Allah safeguard Pakistan.” She also prayed for the martyrs, stating, “May Allah elevate the ranks of our martyrs.”

Students expressed their love for the country by singing national songs. Women and children participated enthusiastically in other Independence Day celebrations in Lahore. The city resonated with the songs of independence and slogans of Pakistan Zindabad.

CM Unveils ‘Marka-e-Haq’ Monument, Park & Museum in Expo Centre

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz took a unique and innovative initiative and announced that Punjab will have a ‘Marka-e-Haq’ monument, park, and museum dedicated to the Battle of Truth (‘Marka-e-Haq’). A special ceremony was organized at the Expo Centre to introduce the project, where the Chief Minister formally unveiled it.

اپنے شہیدوں کو ایک بار پھر خراج عقیدت پیش کرتے ہیں سلام کرتے ہیں کہ اللہ تعالیٰ انکے درجات بلند فرمائے۔اور افواج پاکستان کی حفاظت فرمائے۔ وزیراعلی پنجاب مریم نواز شریف#PakistanHameshaZindabad pic.twitter.com/SoTN9G7JnM — PMLN (@pmln_org) August 14, 2025

The veteran musicians’ orchestra presented national songs with emotional melodies. The Chief Minister sat among the veteran musicians and applauded their performance.

To celebrate Independence Day and the Battle of Truth (‘Marka-e-Haq’), national songs were presented, including ‘May Punjab and Pakistan Live Long Forever’ (‘Shala Wasda Rave’ Punjab, Pakistan). The soulful and enthralling voice of famous singer Sahir Ali Bagga captivated the whole gathering at the ceremony.

A special musical film about the Battle of Truth (‘Marka-e-Haq’) was screened, along with an informational documentary on the ‘Marka-e-Haq’ Monument, Museum, and Park was presented at the event.

The chief minister personally met the ministers and other participants. Diplomats from friendly countries, provincial ministers, and senior military as well as civil officials attended the ceremony.