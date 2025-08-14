Princess Kate and Prince William face serious ‘alert’ at their Windsor home

Princess Kate and Prince William’s peaceful retreat in Adelaide Cottage, Windsor, has recently been impacted by a serious “amber heat health alert” due to unprecedented heat waves sweeping across the U.K. The cottage, which the Prince and Princess of Wales moved into in 2022, has been described as a “modest” residence without live-in staff, serving as a sanctuary for the family away from the bustle of Kensington Palace. However, the latest health warnings are now affecting the entire Windsor estate, including their home.

The U.K. Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office have issued the amber alert in response to extreme heat conditions across the country. The location of Adelaide Cottage in the countryside makes it particularly vulnerable, as the surrounding vegetation and environment are at higher risk due to the soaring temperatures.

Steve Cole, director of policy at The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), emphasized the dangers of wildfires as the heat intensifies. He stated, “These fires are a stark reminder that the U.K. is not immune to the dangers of extreme heat.” With temperatures rising and vegetation drying out, the risk of wildfires has dramatically increased across both urban and rural areas.

Cole also warned that many wildfires are preventable with simple measures, such as proper disposal of cigarettes and avoiding open flames, highlighting that climate change has contributed to longer, hotter summers and more frequent extreme weather events.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the Prince and Princess of Wales are considering relocating to a larger royal property. The Mail on Sunday reported that the couple has been contemplating a move to Fort Belvedere, a historic gothic-revival mansion tucked away in Windsor Great Park and once the home of King Edward VIII.

While the heat alert has raised concerns for the family’s safety, the possibility of a move also reflects their desire for a more spacious home to accommodate their growing family.