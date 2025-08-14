Police release names of 80 most-wanted criminals

KARACHI: Sindh Police have released the second edition of their “grey list” of most-wanted criminals, naming 80 suspects from across the province. The list includes individuals involved in serious crimes such as murder, kidnapping for ransom, armed robbery, extortion, and armed encounters with police.

According to official documents, the list includes seven suspects from Karachi—two from District City, three from South, and two from Korangi. Other areas named are Hyderabad (four suspects), Tando Allahyar (eight suspects), and two each from Sanghar, Tando Muhammad Khan, and Sujawal. Matiari has two, while Dadu and Sukkur each have nine suspects. Larkana has the highest number, with 11 suspects, followed by six from Jacobabad and three from Khairpur.

The list, issued by the Counter-Terrorism Department on the directives of Sindh’s Inspector General of Police, has been circulated to all checkpoints across the province, including the Motorway Police and Railway Police, to help in tracking these criminals. Authorities confirmed that the suspects remain active in criminal activities, and operations are ongoing to capture them.