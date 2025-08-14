PM urges greater unity under Misaq-e-Istehkam-e-Pakistan on 78th Independence Day

PM Shehbaz stresses it’s time to move beyond political division, personal interest and empty slogans to adopt collective thinking for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday invited all political parties, stakeholders, and civil society members to unite under a new charter—the ‘Misaq-i-Istehkam-i-Pakistan’ (Charter for Stability of Pakistan)—on the occasion of festivities organised to mark Marka-e-Haq and Independence Day.

A special ceremony was held in Islamabad’s Jinnah Sports Stadium with senior civil and military leadership in attendance. Among the senior dignitaries present at the event were President Asif Ali Zardari, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, First Lady Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Inter-Services Public Relations Director-General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, federal and state ministers, and foreign officials.

Addressing the colourful event, Premier Shehbaz said, “The time has come for us to move beyond political division, personal interest and empty slogans to adopt collective thinking for Pakistan. On this great day today, I once again, with an open heart, invite all political parties, stakeholders, and civil society to become part of Misaq-i-Istehkam-i-Pakistan.”

He said this was not a plan to revive the ‘Charter of Economy’ but in the greater national interest so the whole world could see that “differences have their own place, but we are all one for the sake of our beloved Pakistan.”

The prime minister said the country would not give space to another ‘fitna’ after the many sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, adding that everyone had the right to protest, to criticise and to conduct politics, but not to riot and vandalize, to defame and curse, or to rebel against the state.

The premier paid tribute to the nation’s founders and ideologues whose “leadership and efforts changed history and geography” and to the country’s armed forces for their performance in May’s military conflict against India, saying that country was dealt a “historic lesson” that its future generations would remember “for eternity.”

PM Shehbaz also thanked Pakistan’s allies for their support and solidarity on the international arena amid the tensions with India.

“I am also grateful to US President Donald Trump and his team for playing a strong role in the ceasefire. I am hopeful that for regional peace, Trump will play his role in peacefully resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions.”

The prime minister said that while celebrating independence and Marka-e-Haq, Pakistanis must think about those still struggling for their freedom, whether it was in “Gaza’s blood-soaked streets or in occupied Kashmir, where the blood of innocent Kashmiris runs and turns the rivers red.”

He added, “Pakistan clearly states that it will stand with its oppressed brothers and sisters. What is happening to the Palestinians is a test of our humanity. Pakistan will fight … until our Palestinian and Kashmiri brethren get their rights.”

The prime minister subsequently unveiled a digital model of the Marka-e-Haq Monument.

The countdown to midnight and Aug 14 culminated in a spectacular fireworks display in the capital’s sky while the national anthem was played.

Different branches of the armed forces paraded before the attendees. Military personnel from Turkiye and Azerbaijan also participated in the parade.

A fly-by was conducted by fighter jets deploying flares across the night sky.

The parade members also made formations spelling out ‘freedom’ and ‘Marka-e-Haq’, and the shape of the national flag.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal had said last month that this year’s Independence Day would be celebrated under the banner of “Marka-e-Haq” (Battle of Truth) to demonstrate the nation’s resilience, progress and pride.

The Pakistan Army had named the period of conflict with India since the April 22 Pahalgam attack to the May 10 conclusion of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos as “Marka-e-Haq” in May.

The military confrontation between India and Pakistan came as the former blamed Islamabad for the April 22 Pahalgam attack without evidence. On the night of May 6-7, New Delhi launched a series of air strikes on Pakistan, resulting in civilian casualties. Both sides then exchanged missiles, which stretched over the week. It took a US-brokered ceasefire for both sides to finally agree to a cessation of hostilities.