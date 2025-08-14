Pakistani athlete makes history with three gold medals at 2025 Taekwondo Championship

MALAYSIA: Tayiba Ashraf has made Pakistan proud by winning three gold medals at the 2025 International Taekwondo Championship in Malaysia. The remarkable achievement comes just in time for Pakistan’s Independence Day, adding to the celebrations of the nation’s pride.

In an emotional Instagram post, Tayiba shared her joy and pride, saying, “I’m overwhelmed with joy and pride! Winning 3 gold medals in the International Taekwondo Championship 2025 in Malaysia is my gift to Pakistan on our Independence Day.”

She expressed immense gratitude for the opportunity to represent her country on such a prestigious platform. “Allah has given me the incredible opportunity to represent my country once again, and I’m honored to have flown our flag high in front of 35+ countries. This achievement is a huge victory for us, and I’m thrilled that my dream has finally come true,” Tayiba added.

The athlete detailed her victories in three categories: virtual fight, pair poomsae, and the -49kg fight. “My wins in these events have made me proud to represent Pakistan on the global stage,” she said.

Tayiba dedicated her success to her country and its supporters, stating, “I’d like to dedicate this victory to my country, Pakistan, and all the passionate fans who supported me throughout this journey. Bringing honor and pride to my nation means everything to me.”

She also expressed heartfelt thanks to her family, coaches, and supporters for their unwavering belief in her abilities. “I couldn’t have done it without the support of my parents, coaches, friends, and supporters. Your prayers and trust in me have been my driving force. I request you all to continue believing in me as I strive to reach new heights. In Sha Allah, my next goal is to take our flag to the Olympics and make our nation proud.”