Pakistan plans UNSC motion to list BLA and Majeed Brigade as terrorist outfits

ISLAMABAD: Following a diplomatic victory in Washington, Pakistan is preparing to bring the issue of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its affiliate, the Majeed Brigade, before the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The United States recently designated the Majeed Brigade as a terrorist group, while the BLA had already been listed in 2019. This designation marks a significant triumph for Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts and is expected to provide a boost to the morale of Pakistan’s security forces, who are planning to intensify operations against these militant groups.

The Majeed Brigade, the most lethal faction of the BLA, has gained notoriety for its use of suicide bombings, including the deployment of female bombers targeting military convoys and installations. These tactics are rare among secular militant groups, highlighting the brigade’s extreme measures.

According to a diplomatic source, Pakistan intends to raise the issue at the UNSC, capitalizing on the recent designation by the United States. Pakistan’s position as vice-chair of the UNSC’s Counter-Terrorism Committee further strengthens its ability to engage with key decision-makers.

However, the source emphasized that such processes are usually time-consuming, and immediate action should not be anticipated.

Pakistan’s previous experiences with getting terrorist organizations like Jaish-e-Muhammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) listed on the UNSC terror list involved years of efforts, often hindered by political maneuvering and vetoes, particularly by China in response to Indian proposals.

Diplomatic sources remain optimistic that Pakistan can secure a similar outcome with the BLA, though they acknowledge the possibility of a veto, which could potentially come from China or India.

For over two decades, Balochistan has witnessed an escalating insurgency, with India frequently accused of supporting militant activities in the region. The capture of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav in Balochistan has added to the tension. Moreover, in May this year, during clashes between Pakistan and India, the BLA openly supported India, further complicating the issue.

In response to the recent US designation, Pakistan is looking forward to deeper counterterrorism cooperation, especially against groups like the BLA.

The latest round of counterterrorism dialogues between Pakistan and the US resulted in a joint statement highlighting the importance of effective measures to combat terrorist threats, including those posed by the BLA, ISIS-Khorasan, and TTP. This marks a pivotal moment in Pakistan’s fight against terrorism, with both countries poised for coordinated efforts moving forward.