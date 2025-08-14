Pakistan joins the race

The federal cabinet’s approval of the National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy for 2025 marks a pivotal step toward embracing the digital future. With the goal of training one million AI professionals, awarding 3,000 scholarships annually, developing 1,000 local AI products and launching 50,000 AI-related projects by 2030, the plan is undeniably ambitious.

At its core, this policy is an acknowledgment that AI is no longer a luxury; it’s a necessity for economic growth, global competitiveness and technological independence. By investing in human capital and innovation, the government aims to create an ecosystem where AI can thrive locally, not just be imported from abroad.

However, bold targets must be met with grounded strategies. Training one million professionals will require a massive overhaul in both our education system and technical infrastructure. Universities, vocational centres and online platforms must be equipped not just to teach AI theory, but to train individuals for real-world application.

Likewise, launching tens of thousands of AI projects may sound promising, but without industry collaboration, access to funding and proper regulation, many of these initiatives could fail to scale or sustain. Moreover, ethics, data protection and inclusivity need to be central pillars of this strategy, or the benefits may only reach a privileged few.

Pakistan has made the right move by acknowledging AI’s role in the future economy. Now, the focus must shift from ambition to execution. If implemented wisely, this policy could position Pakistan as a regional leader in AI innovation. But without strong governance, it risks becoming just another vision on paper.

RUKAIYA ASHRAF ABBASI

KARACHI