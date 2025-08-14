Pakistan blocks over 500 social media accounts linked to banned militant groups

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan has taken decisive action by blocking over 500 social media accounts associated with banned militant organizations. This move follows a nationwide crackdown in which more than 850 accounts were reported across various platforms.

The accounts in question are allegedly linked to proscribed groups, including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), and Baloch Liberation Front (BLF), all of which are recognized as terrorist organizations by the United Nations, the United States, and the United Kingdom. These accounts had a combined following of over two million individuals.

In coordination with the newly established National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the government successfully reported and had these accounts removed from major platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), Telegram, and WhatsApp. Notably, Facebook and TikTok complied with over 90% of removal requests, while X and WhatsApp showed a 30% compliance rate.

Federal IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja managed to secure direct cooperation from Telegram, despite the app being banned in Pakistan. The government has also called for international support in combating extremist propaganda online, urging global platforms to employ AI-based removal systems and maintain direct communication with Pakistani authorities to prevent the spread of extremist content.

Although mainstream media in Pakistan remains free from such content, officials warned that militant groups continue to exploit social media for recruitment and incitement, urging continued vigilance against the growing threat of online extremism.