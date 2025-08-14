No more hush hush

Violence has many forms, including verbal, emotional, physical and sexual, and it can happen anywhere. It may be in a school classroom, in a seminary, or in one’s own home. No one deserves to suffer in silence. Children and adolescents, especially students in schools and seminaries, are among the most vulnerable. Many of them endure abuse, fearing shame, disbelief or even further harm. Similarly, countless girls and women suffer quietly within the walls of their own homes, where safety should be a given, not a privilege.

We must encourage every child and every woman to speak up. If they are experiencing violence of any kind, they need to tell someone they trust. Silence only empowers the abuser. Speaking out is the first and the most powerful step towards safety and justice.

Parents have a crucial role in this entire process. They really need to listen to their children. Their support could be the shield the children need. There has to be a strong relationship between parents and their children rooted in trust and openness. Children need to know that they can share anything with their parents without any fear of judgment or punishment.

Media outlets, too, bear a great responsibility. Beyond reporting tragic events, the media can give voice to the voiceless. Campaigns, dramas, talk shows and documentaries should highlight not only the problem of abuse, but also the stories of courage and survival. The more we talk about the matter, the more likely we are to save lives.

The only way to break the cycle of abuse is to first break the silence surrounding the matter. No matter how uncomfortable, no matter how painful, telling the truth is the path to healing and protection. Speak up. Listen. Believe. Support. Spread awareness. Together, we can create a society where victims of injustice and abuse are heard, abusers are held accountable, and silence no longer protects violence.

IMRAN UDDIN

SWAT