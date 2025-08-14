Monopolizing knowledge

Knowledge is often described as power and rightly so. But when that power is hoarded, restricted or commercialized, it ceases to uplift and begins to oppress. The monopolization of knowledge by governments, corporations or elite institutions is evident throughout history. Today, in the digital age, this trend persists in more subtle yet equally dangerous forms. In a world increasingly driven by ideas, data and innovation, the ability to control who accesses knowledge and who doesn’t, may define the winners and losers of the 21st century.

The idea of controlling knowledge is not new. In medieval Europe, literacy was largely confined to the clergy and aristocracy and the Bible was kept out of reach of ordinary people by being written in Latin. The invention of the printing press by Gutenberg in the 15th century revolutionized the accessibility of knowledge and contributed directly to the Enlightenment and the scientific revolution. In colonial contexts, the suppression of indigenous knowledge systems was a key tool of domination. British colonial administrators in India, for example, dismissed centuries of scholarly and scientific traditions in favour of Eurocentric curricula, displacing local epistemologies and institutions. Similarly, in the Arab world, once a hub of mathematical and philosophical advancement during the Golden Age of Islam, colonial and post-colonial disruptions led to a decline in the production and dissemination of original knowledge.

Fast forward to today and we see new forms of monopolization, this time not by colonial powers or clergy, but by private corporations, elite universities and powerful governments. In academic publishing, for instance, a handful of companies dominate the market. Elsevier, Wiley, Taylor & Francis, SAGE and Springer control over 50 percent of global scholarly publications. According to a 2021 UNESCO report, about 70 percent of all scientific knowledge remains locked behind paywalls, with journal subscriptions often costing thousands of dollars annually. For developing countries like Pakistan, where public universities operate under tight budgets, this restricts access to critical research.

The same logic applies to digital technology. Tech giants like Google, Amazon and Microsoft not only own massive amounts of user data but also control the algorithms that determine how information is shared and ranked. According to Statista, Google alone accounted for 83.5 percent of the global search engine market share in 2024. This means one company plays a decisive role in shaping what billions of people see and learn.

In the pharmaceutical industry, patents are a major barrier. During the covid 19 pandemic, wealthier nations and pharmaceutical firms fiercely protected vaccine patents. Despite calls by the World Health Organization and countries like India and South Africa for temporary waivers, many vaccine technologies remained out of reach for lower-income countries. As of mid-2022, only 25 percent of people in low-income countries had received even a single dose of a covid 19 vaccine, compared to over 70 percent in high-income countries, a stark reminder of how knowledge, when monopolized, can have life-and-death consequences.

The knowledge gap between the Global North and South is widening. According to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), 92 percent of all global patents are filed by just 10 countries, mostly high-income nations. Meanwhile, the vast majority of developing countries remain consumers rather than producers of new knowledge. This disparity is not just about economics or infrastructure; it is also about geopolitics. Nations that dominate emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology and quantum computing will likely set the rules for global governance, trade and ethics in the coming decades. Countries without access to this knowledge risk becoming digitally colonized and dependent on imported systems they cannot fully understand, control or adapt.

The monopolization of knowledge, whether by economic, political or technological means, is one of the great challenges of our time. Breaking that monopoly requires both structural reform and cultural change. For Pakistan, the path to development lies not only in roads and dams, but in libraries, laboratories and effective learning. The nations that will thrive in the 21st century are those that treat knowledge not as a commodity to be guarded, but as a right to be shared.

In Pakistan, the monopolization of knowledge plays out in several ways. A rigid education system that prioritizes rote memorization over critical thinking discourages independent inquiry. Access to high-quality scientific databases is limited to a few well-funded institutions. Public discourse is often dominated by a handful of ‘experts’, while grassroots voices, community knowledge and indigenous innovation remain undervalued or ignored. Language is also a barrier. Most academic and scientific resources are in English, limiting accessibility for the majority of Urdu or regional-language-speaking populations. Knowledge must be translated both literally and culturally to make it inclusive.

Democratizing knowledge is essential for equitable progress. Open-access movements, such as ‘Plan S’ in Europe and initiatives by the Directory of Open Access Journals (DOAJ), aim to make scientific research freely available. Platforms like MIT Open Course Ware or Pakistan’s own Virtual University are steps toward widening educational access. But broader cultural and policy shifts are needed. Governments must invest in public research institutions, incentivize local innovation and make data including climate, health and economic statistics freely available for public use. Media and civil society must promote a culture of learning, inquiry and evidence-based thinking.

The next few decades will be shaped by rapid technological change. Artificial intelligence, climate science, genetic engineering and robotics will redefine industries, economies and societies. Nations that invest in creating, sharing and applying modern knowledge will lead. Those who remain passive consumers will fall behind economically, politically and intellectually. Knowledge is no longer just a tool of progress; it is the foundation of sovereignty. A country that cannot understand or create the systems it uses is vulnerable. As the digital divide grows, knowledge inequality could become the most dangerous form of global inequality.

The monopolization of knowledge, whether by economic, political or technological means, is one of the great challenges of our time. Breaking that monopoly requires both structural reform and cultural change. For Pakistan, the path to development lies not only in roads and dams, but in libraries, laboratories and effective learning. The nations that will thrive in the 21st century are those that treat knowledge not as a commodity to be guarded, but as a right to be shared.