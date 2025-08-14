Meghan Markle reveals Prince Harry’s surprising food preference in new trailer

In a revealing new clip, Meghan Markle provides insight into the eating habits of her husband, Prince Harry, while also clearing up a long-standing myth about the royal family’s seafood preferences. The Duchess of Sussex recently released a trailer for the second season of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, where she shared an amusing tidbit about her husband’s food quirks.

During a conversation with Spanish-American chef José Andrés, Meghan laughed as she disclosed, “Do you know who doesn’t like lobster? My husband.” The playful exchange prompted Andrés to ask, “And you married him?” to which Meghan responded with a smile, further revealing their shared sense of humor.

For years, it has been rumored that Prince Harry and the royal family avoid certain types of seafood due to concerns about food poisoning. However, royal chef Darren McGrady debunked this myth with a social media post showing a 1989 royal menu, which included lobster, proving that the royal family has indeed enjoyed shellfish. “Proof that the Royal Family DO actually eat shellfish,” McGrady captioned the photo, offering clarity on the family’s dining habits.

While the seafood debate continues to intrigue the public, Meghan and her family prefer simpler meals. Meghan shared that Harry, along with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, enjoys basic breakfast foods like bacon and eggs. She added, “My husband and Archie both love fried eggs,” and humorously noted that sometimes they opt for frozen waffles when time is tight, emphasizing that there’s “no shame in that.”

The second season of With Love, Meghan is set to premiere on August 26 and promises a fun-filled lineup with celebrity guests like Chrissy Teigen, David Chang, and Tan France. Meghan explained, “I love the idea of spending time together and finding new ways to show people you care,” encouraging viewers to “be curious together.”

In addition to the second season’s release, Meghan and Harry recently announced an extended partnership with Netflix, where they will continue to produce content under their Archewell Productions brand. Meghan expressed excitement about their collaboration, stating, “We’re proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As Ever brand.”

The first season of With Love, Meghan garnered significant attention, with over 25 million hours watched globally. The second season’s official synopsis hints at more playful cooking challenges and DIY projects, aiming to bring joy and creativity into everyday life.