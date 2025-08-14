Leonardo DiCaprio reveals his favorite film to watch, and it’s not what fans expect

Leonardo DiCaprio has revealed the one film from his impressive career that holds a special place in his heart — and it’s not what many fans might have expected. In a recent interview for his Esquire cover story, the Oscar-winning actor admitted that he “rarely” watches his own movies but made an exception for The Aviator.

The Martin Scorsese-directed film, released in 2004, stands out as a pivotal moment in DiCaprio’s career. Reflecting on his experience, the actor explained that it marked a turning point for him both professionally and personally.

During a conversation with One Battle After Another director Paul Thomas Anderson, DiCaprio was asked whether he ever watches his past films. “I rarely watch any of my films, but if I’m being honest, there’s one that I have watched more than others. It’s The Aviator,” he said.

He went on to describe how the film represented a unique milestone for him. “I had worked with Marty [Scorsese] on Gangs of New York, and I’d been toting around a book on Howard Hughes for ten years,” DiCaprio shared. “I almost did it with Michael Mann, but there was a conflict, and I ended up bringing it to Marty.”

At 30 years old, The Aviator was the first time DiCaprio truly felt like a collaborator on the project. “It was the first time as an actor I got to feel implicitly part of the production, rather than just an actor hired to play a role,” he explained.

DiCaprio continued, emphasizing the profound impact the film had on him beyond his role as an actor: “I felt responsible in a whole new way. I’ve always felt proud and connected to that film as such a key part of my growing up in this industry and taking on the role of a real collaborator for the first time.”

With The Aviator being so personal to him, it’s no surprise that DiCaprio continues to hold it in high regard as one of the most significant films of his career.