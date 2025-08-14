Kensington Palace left in shock as international press reveals details of Queen Camilla’s secret trip

Queen Camilla’s recent trip to Greece aboard a luxurious €34 million yacht owned by billionaire Wafic Said has generated significant attention, drawing both support and criticism. While Camilla has increasingly earned respect in her role as queen, her latest vacation has sparked debate, particularly given the political ties of Said, a conservative billionaire donor.

The yacht, Zenobia, has a reputation for hosting influential figures, with Said’s close ties to the royal family stretching back years. However, his history of political connections, including his longstanding friendship with former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, has led to mixed reactions in the press. The Mirror raised concerns over Camilla’s choice of hospitality, suggesting that accepting an invitation from a prominent donor during a time of financial strain for the UK may not send the right message.

King Charles III, currently focused on his battle with cancer, has recently emphasized the need to cut costs, especially given the cost-of-living crisis affecting millions of Britons. Critics have pointed out the apparent contradiction in the royal family’s expenditures, with some arguing that Camilla’s stay on a billionaire’s yacht may be seen as insensitive. “They represent the country at all times,” a British outlet noted, questioning the timing and optics of the trip.

Despite these concerns, others argue that Camilla’s private vacation should not be scrutinized too harshly. Wafic Said, who was absent during the trip, has been a longtime friend of the royal family, and some believe the trip should be viewed as a personal matter rather than a public statement. Nevertheless, the symbolism of the company she keeps and the lavishness of the yacht have ensured the trip remains a talking point in the press.

As the royal family navigates public scrutiny, Camilla’s Greece vacation underscores the challenge of balancing private moments with the public role of the monarchy.