Karachi announces traffic plan for Chehlum procession

KARACHI: Karachi Traffic Police have issued a comprehensive traffic diversion plan for the central Chehlum procession of Hazrat Imam Hussain, scheduled for Friday, August 15, 2025. A press release from the office of the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Traffic) Karachi confirmed that the main procession will depart from Nishtar Park, following its traditional route before concluding at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah.

To ensure security, MA Jinnah Road will remain closed from Guru Mandir to Tower throughout the event.

For District Central, traffic coming from Nazimabad will be diverted from Lasbela Chowk to Nishtar Road via Garden. Vehicles from Liaquatabad will turn right at Teen Hatti towards Lasbela Chowk or left towards Martin Road (Central Jail). Traffic from Hassan Square heading towards PPP Chowrangi will be redirected through the Jail Flyover to Kashmir Road, Society Light Signal, and via Jail Flyover to Teen Hatti and Nishtar Road.

In District East, traffic from Shahrah-e-Faisal towards Numaish will turn right at Society Light Signal to Kashmir Road. From Central Jail Gate (Jamshed Road) to Guru Mandir, traffic will be diverted via Bahadur Yar Jang Road and Soldier Bazaar.

For District South, traffic coming from Garden Zoo to MA Jinnah Road will either turn right at Uncle Sarya towards Gul Plaza or left towards Coast Guard and Holy Family Hospital.

Heavy traffic from Super Highway or Gulberg towards MA Jinnah Road will be diverted via Liaquatabad No. 10 to Nazimabad Chowrangi No. 2, Habib Bank Flyover, Estate Avenue, Sher Shah, and Mauripur, with the reverse route for return traffic. Commercial vehicles from National Highway may use Shahrah-e-Faisal, Rashid Minhas Road, Stadium Road, and other routes leading to Mauripur and back.

No vehicles will be allowed on the procession route beyond Guru Mandir Chowk, and only vehicles with a procession sticker on the windscreen will be permitted to enter via Shahrah-e-Quaideen.

Routes for procession participants include various paths from Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, Society Light Signal, and Gulistan-e-Johar/Gulshan-e-Iqbal, all heading towards Numaish. For vehicles carrying sabeel, niyaz, or tabeer, entry is allowed from Tower, Lyari Expressway Garden Interchange, or Bahadur Yar Jang Road.

The DIG Traffic Karachi stressed that no vehicles will be allowed to park along the procession route at any time during the event.