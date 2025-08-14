Jennifer Aniston reveals shocking details of Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie affair, 20 years later

ennifer Aniston, celebrated for her iconic TV and movie roles, has also been in the spotlight for her personal life, particularly her high-profile marriage to Brad Pitt and their subsequent divorce in 2005. The breakup, which occurred after Pitt’s relationship with Angelina Jolie became public, remains a major chapter in celebrity history.

In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, Aniston revisited this tumultuous period, describing it as “the love triangle” era. The pair married in July 2000, but their marriage ended five years later, in October 2005, shortly after the release of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. In the movie, Pitt and Aniston played married assassins who eventually fall in love—an irony not lost on fans, especially after Pitt’s romance with Jolie, his co-star, was revealed that same year.

Reflecting on the media circus that followed, Aniston acknowledged how the public’s fascination turned her personal life into tabloid fodder. “It was such juicy reading for people. If they didn’t have their soap operas, they had their tabloids,” Aniston commented. She confessed that the situation was painful and personal. “It’s a shame that it had to happen, but it happened. And boy did I take it personally,” she added.

Aniston emphasized that while she was often criticized for her reaction, the intense media attention was never something she had willingly embraced. “They think, ‘You signed up for it, so you take it,'” Aniston noted. “But we really didn’t sign up for that.”

Two decades later, Aniston’s candid reflections offer a glimpse into how that chapter shaped her and how, despite the public’s perception, the invasive media scrutiny wasn’t something she ever desired.