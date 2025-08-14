NATIONAL

Gold prices in Pakistan: Rates for today – August 14, 2025

By Web Desk

Gold prices in Pakistan experience frequent fluctuations, primarily influenced by trends in the international market. These variations are reflected in the rates provided by local gold markets and Sarafa markets in different cities across the country.

Previous article
Epaper_25-8-14 LHR
Web Desk
Web Desk

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Couple’s remand extended in elderly woman’s murder

The Judicial Magistrate in Malir has extended the physical remand of Faiza and Mehmood, a couple accused of the murder of 60-year-old Safia on...

Police release names of 80 most-wanted criminals

Another monsoon wave to hit this week

NA passes acid, fire attack prevention bill

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.