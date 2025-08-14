Gold prices in Pakistan experience frequent fluctuations, primarily influenced by trends in the international market. These variations are reflected in the rates provided by local gold markets and Sarafa markets in different cities across the country.
Gold prices in Pakistan: Rates for today – August 14, 2025
Must Read
Couple’s remand extended in elderly woman’s murder
The Judicial Magistrate in Malir has extended the physical remand of Faiza and Mehmood, a couple accused of the murder of 60-year-old Safia on...
Really needed to hear this