GB residents sick in hundreds with water-borne diseases following severe flood-induced water crisis

GILGIT: A growing water crisis in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) has led to a surge in water-borne diseases, with hundreds of residents falling victim to illnesses like cholera, diarrhoea, and pneumonia.

The region’s water supply has been heavily impacted by the recent floods, triggering a public health emergency.

In the wake of devastating climate-induced disasters, including glacial lake outburst floods (GLOF), communities in Diamer, Shigar, Skardu, Astore, and Gilgit are being treated at local hospitals daily for water-related illnesses, according to government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq. Tragically, young children under five have been particularly vulnerable, with many cases of severe diarrhoea and pneumonia reported.

The recent floods in Danyor city, which hit on July 21, have left thousands of people without access to clean drinking water. In the absence of spring water, residents have had to rely on unfiltered tanker water, which has been a significant contributor to the rise in stomach diseases. Dr Muhammad Iqbal, a local clinic operator, confirmed that the number of water-borne disease cases is significantly higher than other types of health issues.

Local volunteers have been doing their best to assist stranded residents, helping them navigate temporary bridge crossings while the region’s infrastructure is restored. However, the scarcity of clean water and the overwhelming number of patients have put considerable pressure on the healthcare system, with many private clinics extending their hours well into the night to accommodate patients.

As of August, health data shows alarming rates of acute diarrhoea, pneumonia, and other infectious diseases. In total, 3,321 cases of acute diarrhoea have been reported, with the highest numbers coming from Skardu and Diamer. Additionally, a number of suspected cholera and typhoid cases have emerged, with several districts experiencing severe shortages of essential medicines like Flagyl.

Health authorities in GB are working to restore water supplies, but the current situation remains dire. With the increasing frequency of climate-related disasters, the region is in desperate need of both humanitarian aid and long-term solutions to address the ongoing water crisis.