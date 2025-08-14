NATIONAL

Gas supply to Punjab suspended as terrorists blow up gas pipeline in Lakki: police

By Staff Report

LAKKI MARWAT: Terrorists blew up a gas pipeline in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat district, suspending gas supply to Punjab, police said on Wednesday.

“The terrorists detonated explosives planted to the pipeline within the limits of Bhana Manjiwala area of the Lakki Marwat district,” district police spokesperson Aamir Khan confirmed.

He said the explosion caused a large crater at the site, leading to the suspension of the gas supply from the district to Punjab’s Mianwali region.

Following the explosion, a large police contingent along with a bomb disposal squad arrived at the scene and launched a search operation in the surrounding area.

According to the police officials, the location had previously experienced three similar attacks on the main transmission gas pipeline.

In July, a gas pipeline leading to Punjab was also blown up near the Wanda Amir area of Lakki Marwat, causing a similar suspension of supply. Later in the month, a gas pipeline was blown up with explosives for the fourth time in a month in the Torwah area, causing significant damage to the pipeline.

Two similar incidents had occurred previously in June. Early in the month, alleged terrorists targeted a key gas pipeline from the Bettani Gas Field to Punjab. Subsequently, a pipeline was blown up again with an improvised explosive device near the Jabbarkhel area, within 10 days of the previous incident.

