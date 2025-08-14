David Beckham furious over Brooklyn’s vow renewal exclusion, plans face-to-face confrontation

The feud within the Beckham family continues to escalate, with David and Victoria Beckham reportedly hurt and furious over their son Brooklyn Beckham’s recent vow renewal. The ceremony, held earlier this month, saw Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, renewing their vows, but conspicuously, David and Victoria were absent. Instead, the event was attended by Nicola’s family, which has deepened the emotional rift within the family.

Sources close to the Beckhams revealed that Victoria, in particular, was crushed by the exclusion. “Vic would have flown anywhere, worn anything, and kept quiet if it meant being there for her son – but she wasn’t even given the chance,” a tipster shared with Closer Magazine. The source added that the event was a moment for Brooklyn and Nicola to honor their relationship, but the lack of Victoria’s presence was particularly painful for her.

The situation was made worse when it was revealed that Nicola’s mother, Claudia, played a significant role in the ceremony, acting as the Maid of Honour, which left Victoria feeling even more hurt.

On the other hand, David Beckham is reportedly “furious” over Brooklyn’s decision to exclude his parents from the event. According to the insider, David is planning to confront Brooklyn directly. “David’s absolutely furious. He’s usually the one who plays peacemaker, but this has been the final straw, and he’s now on a mission to fly out to the US and confront Brooklyn face-to-face,” the source revealed.

The feud between Victoria and Brooklyn’s family first began after Nicola Peltz’s wedding when the actress chose not to wear a Victoria Beckham-designed dress for her big day. Tensions escalated further when Marc Anthony, a friend of the Beckhams, reportedly made an offhand comment during the wedding. Before performing, he invited Brooklyn to the stage and, according to insiders, announced, “The most beautiful woman in the room tonight, come on up… Victoria Beckham!” This reportedly overshadowed Nicola’s moment, intensifying the already existing rift between her and her mother-in-law.

With the vow renewal snub, insiders have hinted that this family dispute could be more than just a temporary fallout. “To be excluded from something so symbolic solidified how deep-rooted this fallout has become,” the tipster stated. “It could now be a permanent estrangement, which is Victoria’s worst nightmare.”

As tensions mount, the future of the Beckham family relationships remains uncertain.