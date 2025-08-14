China supports Thailand-Cambodia dialogue to rebuild trust: Wang Yi

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated on Thursday that China supports dialogue and consultation between Thailand and Cambodia to rebuild trust and resolve differences, reaffirming China’s backing for ASEAN’s approach to addressing internal issues.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during talks with Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa in Anning, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, where the 10th Mekong–Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting is taking place.

Wang said China is willing to provide necessary assistance in line with the wishes of both sides. Maris commended China’s objective and fair stance, as well as its constructive role in helping to ease tensions.

The two ministers also discussed bilateral relations and future cooperation.

Wang noted that over the past 50 years of diplomatic ties, China and Thailand have stood by each other, advancing practical cooperation across various fields. He said China is ready to work with Thailand to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, deepen strategic coordination, and inject fresh impetus into building a China–Thailand community with a shared future, while advancing MLC cooperation to new heights.

He called for maintaining high-level exchanges, expanding cooperation and organizing activities for the second half of the 50th anniversary celebrations to strengthen public support for bilateral relations. Wang urged faster progress on the China–Thailand railway, encouraged more Chinese investment in Thailand, and highlighted cooperation opportunities in green development, the digital economy and artificial intelligence, while calling for more policy support and facilitation for Chinese enterprises in Thailand.

Describing the MLC as the most successful subregional cooperation mechanism, Wang said China is ready to work with Thailand, as co-chairs, to ensure the meeting’s success and safeguard regional peace and stability.

For his part, Maris praised the achievements in Thai–Chinese relations over the past five decades and voiced hopes for even closer cooperation in the next 50 years at both bilateral and multilateral levels. He lauded Anning as a modern, beautiful city that reflects China’s development vision and reaffirmed Thailand’s strong commitment to the MLC under China’s strategic guidance.