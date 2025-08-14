Another monsoon wave to hit this week

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted a fresh spell of widespread rain, wind, and thundershowers across much of the country in the coming days. The monsoon activity is expected to intensify from August 17, as the PMD predicts monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea continuing to penetrate the upper parts of the country. Additionally, moist currents from the Bay of Bengal are expected to strengthen midweek, while a westerly wave will also intensify from August 17.

The weather will bring rain, wind, and thundershowers with scattered heavy falls in Islamabad, Kashmir, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), and Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) from August 14 to 17. From August 18 to 21, the wet spell is expected to persist in northern areas, including Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, and districts of G-B. Widespread rains, including heavy to very heavy falls, are likely in K-P’s Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, and Mardan.

Southern districts, such as Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Tank, and Dera Ismail Khan, will experience occasional heavy showers. Punjab, including Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Faisalabad, is expected to receive heavy rains from August 18 to 21, with scattered activity in the southern districts.

Parts of Balochistan, including Barkhan, Zhob, Khuzdar, Gwadar, and Panjgur, along with several districts in Sindh, such as Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, and Tharparkar, are also expected to see showers between August 18 and 22.

Given the forecast, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of K-P has issued a Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) alert, warning of possible flooding in glaciated areas of the province. Vulnerable northern districts, including Upper and Lower Chitral, Dir, Swat, and Upper Kohistan, are at risk of flooding due to potential glacial lake bursts. The PDMA has also warned of landslides and flash floods in local streams and nullahs, advising the public to avoid unnecessary movement near water channels.

The National Highway Authority (NHA) and the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) have been instructed to remain on standby for road clearance and emergency measures. A public awareness campaign has been launched, and the PDMA’s Emergency Operation Centre is operational, with the helpline 1700 available for incident reporting.

The PMD has also cautioned that heavy rains may trigger flash floods in K-P, Murree, Galliyat, northeast Punjab, and Kashmir, as well as hill torrents in Dera Ghazi Khan and eastern Balochistan from August 18 to 21. Urban flooding is expected in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Peshawar, and Nowshera during this period.

Landslides and mudslides could disrupt roads in hilly areas of K-P, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, and Kashmir. In addition, heavy rains, windstorms, and lightning could damage weak structures, electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels. Authorities have advised citizens to stay alert and take necessary precautions.

Since late June, flash floods and torrential rains have resulted in at least 312 deaths, including 142 children, and left 740 others injured. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported that the deluges, which began on June 26, have caused significant damage across the country. The fatalities include 113 men, 57 women, and 142 children, with the injured consisting of 243 children, 209 women, and 288 men.