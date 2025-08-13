US again credits President Trump, other leaders for averting Pak-India conflict

Top leaders in this nation involved in stopping that potential catastrophe, State Department spokesperson Bruce says

WASHINGTON: US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce has credited President Donald Trump and other US leaders for averting the Pakistan-India conflict, saying that it “could have developed into something quite horrible.”

Responding to a question at a press briefing, he recalled, “I was here at the State Department at the time, and there was immediate concern and immediate movement with the Vice President, the President, and the Secretary of State in addressing the nature of what was happening.”

“Many of you who were in the room in the days afterward, we described the nature of the phone calls, the work that we did to stop the attacks and to then bring the parties together so we could have something that was enduring,” she added.

And it’s a very proud moment and a very good example of what Secretary Rubio is committed to, of Vice President Vance in that, of course, case as well, but our – the top leaders in this nation involved in stopping that potential catastrophe, Bruce said.

“I would say that our relationship with both nations is as it has been, which is good, and that is the benefit of having a president who knows everyone and talks to everyone, and that is how we can bring differences together in this case. So it’s clear that the diplomats here are committed to both nations.”

Talking about the US-Pakistan Counterterrorism Dialogue, she said both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to combatting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations during this latest round of the talks in Islamabad.

“The United States and Pakistan discussed ways to enhance cooperation to counter terrorist threats. And I think that for the region and for the world, the United States working with both those nations is good news and will promote a future that’s beneficial,” she concluded.