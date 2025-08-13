Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce drop major wedding location hint by mistake

On Tuesday morning, Taylor Swift created a frenzy online when she appeared on her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast, New Heights. The Grammy-winning artist shared the announcement of her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, which sent Swifties into overdrive. This marked Swift’s first-ever podcast appearance, joining Travis and his brother Jason Kelce in a heartfelt conversation.

Though the full episode won’t be released until Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, fans quickly analyzed every detail of the teaser clip posted on the podcast’s Instagram page. Amidst various books visible in the background, one title stood out to attentive fans: a book on Casa Wabi, a nonprofit art foundation located along Mexico’s Pacific coast.

Casa Wabi, founded in 2014 by Bosco Sodi, has previously hosted weddings, which immediately led to speculation that Taylor and Travis might have already tied the knot there or have plans to do so soon. With its stunning beachfront view and an observatory perfect for intimate gatherings, Casa Wabi has been used as a romantic wedding venue, further fueling rumors about the couple’s potential secret nuptials.

For the uninitiated, Swift is known for dropping subtle “easter egg” clues in her content, often leading to major fan theories ahead of her album releases. Fans believe this might be another such clue, furthering the theory that the two have already married at the location or are planning to.

In an unexpected turn, Casa Wabi’s team expressed their excitement over being featured in the teaser clip. They told The Daily Mail, “We are delighted that Casa Wabi’s book appeared in the video. We would love to invite Taylor to visit and experience the community work we do here.” The foundation is known for its positive social impact through art, education, and community engagement, with a belief that art can inspire and foster emotional connections.

Adding fuel to the fire, rumors about the couple’s future plans were stoked by a recent interview with Travis Kelce in GQ. The NFL star spoke candidly about his parents’ relationship and how, despite their eventual divorce, they always supported each other for the sake of their children. Travis shared that he wants to build a lasting relationship with his future wife and hopes to emulate the success of the few couples whose parents remain together and happy.

Since they made their relationship public in September 2023, Taylor and Travis have been regularly spotted supporting one another, leaving fans eagerly anticipating their next moves. Whether or not their recent clue is a sign of a wedding, only time will tell, but their connection continues to intrigue the public and spark engagement across social media platforms.