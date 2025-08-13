PTI vows to resist ‘proposed’ 27th Amend ‘tooth and nail’

Sh Waqas urges CJP to save judiciary from complete collapse

Raises alarm over Khan’s health, seeks immediate access to his personal physicians

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has vowed to resist, tooth and nail, any attempt by the “ruling elite to bulldoze” another “controversial, agenda-driven, and person-specific” 27th Constitutional Amendment designed to further cripple the wings of the Supreme Court and reduce the high courts to powerless institutions.

In a strongly worded statement, PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram warned the fake regime was hell-bent on paralyzing the judiciary after rendering it toothless through the 26th Amendment, vowing the nation would never permit another constitutional butchery to further weaken the judiciary or legitimize the illegitimate rule of power-hungry elites.

He lamented that the Constitution has been reduced to a mockery, with self-serving amendments bulldozed through to safeguard the vested interests of a corrupt cabal instead of protecting the country and its citizens.

“The 26th Amendment was a judicial massacre, and now they want to finish the job with the 27th. They want to strip SC of its authority and turn high courts into rubber stamps, making sure no judge dares stand in their way. But PTI will not let this happen,” Waqas reaffirmed.

“This illegitimate regime’s selfish agenda has plunged Pakistan into lawlessness, trampling the Constitution, justice, and morality. By installing corrupt puppets in key posts, they paralyzed state institutions,” PTI CIS declared.

He urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan to move beyond symbolic visits and assert constitutional authority to enforce justice, warning that rapidly eroding public trust in the judiciary poses a grave existential threat to the country’s future. Waqas denounced the politically motivated 10-year sentences handed to PTI legislators through rushed trials, while PTI founder Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and senior leaders remained imprisoned for two years on fabricated charges, yet the judiciary remained unmoved.

Reacting to the visit of a PIMS doctors’ team to Adiala Jail for Imran Khan’s medical check-up, PTI CIS demanded that he must be given immediate access to his personal physicians and a team from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) for a comprehensive medical examination while ensuring his safety and well-being.

Waqas stressed that Imran, aged 72, requires regular medical evaluations, warning that the Punjab government bears full responsibility for his health and must be held accountable for persistently denying him basic constitutional rights. He made it clear that if, God forbid, Imran’s health deteriorates, the entire responsibility would rest with the state.

Voicing deep alarm over Punjab’s surge in mysterious custodial killings, Waqas said brazen abductions and staged encounters now occur in broad daylight, with police officers emerging unscathed while detainees mysteriously die. Such incidents, he warned, severely tarnished the police’s image and eroded public trust, mirroring abuses long seen in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Waqas demanded the judiciary take immediate action to halt this killing spree and hold perpetrators accountable.

Waqas said that despite being imprisoned, Imran Khan remained the freest man in the world because his conscience is clear. In sharp contrast, he noted, Nawaz Sharif—though surrounded by luxury and privileges—is a prisoner of his own guilty conscience. He stressed that true freedom lies in integrity, not comfort.

Waqas recalled that Nawaz was brought back under the infamous “London Plan” to be imposed on the nation for a fourth term, with a full-page advanced congratulatory. However, he said Nawaz was betrayed by his brother, Shehbaz Sharif, and his daughter, Maryam, leaving him with no option but to resort to a self-imposed life of isolation. Waqas noted that as PML-N president, Nawaz must make key decisions in the coming months; therefore, Shehbaz and Maryam have been consulting him regularly to read his mind to prevent decisions contrary to their own political interests.

Condemning the government’s demolition of a mosque in Islamabad, PTI CIS called the move a provocation that sparked unrest and deep anguish among the public. “First, they attack the judiciary, then crush dissent—now they bulldoze mosques. Is there any limit to this regime’s tyranny?” he asked. He dared the puppet regime to reclaim state land illegally occupied by the elite mafia and state institutions under various pretexts, instead of targeting and demolishing mosques.

Waqas made it clear that PTI would not rest until upholding constitutional supremacy, safeguarding judicial independence, strengthening true democracy, reclaiming the stolen mandate, and ensuring the release of Imran Khan and other political prisoners.