Pakistan, US reaffirm commitment to fight against terrorism

Fresh round of US-Pakistan Counterterrorism Dialogue agrees on advancing shared resolve to combat the global threat

Both sides stress developing measures against BLA, TTP, and ISIS-Khorasan: FO

Says US applauded Pakistan’s continued successes in containing terrorist entities that pose a threat to peace and security of the region and the world

ISLAMABAD:The United States said on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to countering terrorism in all its forms with Pakistan and working together closely to advance effective and enduring counterterrorism strategies.

A post from the US Embassy in Islamabad on X said the Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Gregory LoGerfo and Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker participated in the US-Pakistan Counterterrorism Dialogue, advancing their shared resolve to combat the global threat.

“We remain committed to countering terrorism in all its forms,” the embassy said.

We remain committed to countering terrorism in all its forms. Today, Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Gregory LoGerfo and Chargé d'Affaires Natalie Baker participated in the U.S.-Pakistan Counterterrorism Dialogue, advancing our shared resolve to combat this global threat.

The statement comes a day after the US State Department designated the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its alias, the Majeed Brigade, to its Foreign Terrorist Organization list.

The US said the move, long-desired by Pakistan, demonstrated its commitment to countering terrorism while signaling strengthened cooperation and international coordination in the fight against terrorism.

The last US-Pakistan Counterterrorism Dialogue was held in May of last year, where both countries reaffirmed the continuation of counterterrorism cooperation to advance regional and global security and stability.

The Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement the dialogue was co-chaired by Special Secretary (UN) Ambassador Nabeel Munir and LoGerfo, adding that the two delegations underscored the critical importance of developing effective approaches to terrorist threats, including those posed by the BLA, Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) and the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.



Pakistan-US Counter-Terrorism Dialogue Joint Press Statement



“The US applauded Pakistan’s continued successes in containing terrorist entities that pose a threat to the peace and security of the region and the world. Furthermore, the US expressed condolences for the loss of civilians and members of law enforcement agencies in terrorist incidents in Pakistan, including the barbaric Jaffar Express terrorist attack and the bombing of a school bus in Khuzdar.

“Both sides emphasized the importance of building stronger institutional frameworks and developing capabilities to respond to security challenges and to counter the use of emerging technologies for terrorist purposes,” the FO said.

It added that both sides reaffirmed their intention to work closely in multilateral fora, including the United Nations, to promote effective and enduring approaches to counterterrorism.

“Reaffirming the long-standing partnership between Pakistan and the US, both sides emphasized that sustained and structured engagement remains vital to countering terrorism and promoting peace and stability.”

LoGerfo also called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, according to the Foreign Office, adding that the latter was briefed on the discussions held during the dialogue.

The U.S. Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism, Gregory D. LoGerfo, today called on the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar. The DPM/FM Dar was briefed on the discussions held during the Pakistan- U.S. CT Dialogue.

Dar encouraged sustained and structured bilateral engagement on counterterrorism between both countries as a “vital contributor to peace and stability in the region and beyond,” the statement said.

On Sunday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir completed a visit to the US, terming the trip—the second in just one and a half months—a “new dimension” in ties between both nations. He also visited the US in June on a five-day official visit, where he met with US President Donald Trump over luncheon, becoming the first serving army chief to have an official face-to-face meeting with a sitting US president.

The two had discussed joint counterterrorism efforts and expanding bilateral trade during their “cordial” meeting in Washington. During the meeting, Trump had “lauded Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for regional peace and stability and appreciated the robust counterterrorism cooperation between the two states.”

FM Dar had met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio last month and discussed trade, investment, counterterrorism cooperation, and the clash between India and Pakistan in May, according to officials from both countries.

The meeting—the first such engagement between the foreign ministers of the two countries in three years—was considered a breakthrough in diplomacy between Pakistan and the US. Secretary Rubio had recognized Pakistan’s “unparalleled sacrifices” in the fight against terrorism and described Islamabad as a “constructive actor” in efforts to ensure regional stability.

In June, United States Central Command chief Army General Michael Kurilla had praised Pakistan as a “phenomenal partner in the world of counter-terrorism,” citing the nation’s struggle against terrorism in Balochistan and against terrorist groups such as the IS-K.