Grand Marka-e-Haq ceremony underway in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The grand ceremony marking Pakistan’s Independence Day and the Marka-e-Haq is currently underway at Jinnah Sports Stadium in Islamabad, with President Asif Ali Zardari serving as the chief guest. The event is also attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the military chiefs, and a host of national and international dignitaries.

The national celebration includes a military parade and an air show. During the event, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will unveil the Marka-e-Haq Monument, commemorating Pakistan’s victory in the war against India in May. At Shakarparian Parade Ground, military aircraft, tanks, artillery, radars, and other equipment used in the battle are being showcased for the public.

Earlier, the National Assembly passed a resolution to honor the nation’s martyrs and reaffirm the commitment to safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty and independence.

Across the country, Independence Day festivities are in full swing, with streets and neighborhoods decorated in the green and white of the national flag. Rallies and events are being held in cities such as Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Jhang, Narowal, and more in Punjab. In Sindh, celebrations have taken place in Sukkur, Hyderabad, and Jacobabad, while in Balochistan, towns like Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, and Sibi have hosted events.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa saw a special Independence Day celebration for the minority community at the Mardan Commissioner’s Office, with other regions such as Karak also preparing for the day’s events. In Azad Kashmir, colorful celebrations were held at the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in Muzaffarabad, and a ‘Martyrs’ Honour March’ took place in Mirpur.

This nationwide celebration reflects the unity and pride of Pakistan as it commemorates its independence.