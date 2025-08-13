COAS Asim Munir honoured with Azerbaijan’s prestigious war medal

Azerbaijani defence chief calls on COAS Asim Munir, discusses regional security issues

Field marshal reaffirms Pakistan-Azerbaijan fraternal ties, vows to further boost military, diplomatic relations

COAS thanks Azerbaijan’s leadership, people for standing together with the people of Pakistan during Marka-e-Haq and sending Azeri Contingent for participating in I-Day ceremony

Both leaders discuss ‘matters of mutual interest, with particular focus on the prevailing global and regional security landscape’

Gen Valiyev commends Pakistan’s unwavering efforts in combating terrorism, reaffirming Azerbaijan’s determination to enhance collaboration in defence and security

Both military leaders express a shared commitment to promoting joint efforts for regional peace and stability

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir has been honoured with a prestigious war medal by Azerbaijan’s defence minister in recognition of his exceptional contributions in Azerbaijan-Pakistan bilateral military cooperation, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Azerbaijan’s defense minister, Colonel General Karim Valiyev called on COAS Munir at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi to discuss “matters of mutual interest, with particular focus on the prevailing global and regional security landscape.”

“On the occasion, Colonel General Karim Valiyev conferred upon Field Marshal Asim Munir, Azerbaijan’s prestigious Patriotic War Medal for ‘Services in the Field of Military Cooperation,’ on behalf of President Illham Aliyev, in recognition of his exceptional contributions in Azerbaijan-Pakistan bilateral military cooperation,” the ISPR statement said.

Established on May 17, 2002, the medal is a state award of Azerbaijan, awarded to servicemen of the country and foreign states, and other persons for merits in strengthening military cooperation with the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

Colonel General Karim Valiyev, First Deputy Minister of Defence and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at General Headquarters (GHQ) today. The meeting encompassed discussions on matters… pic.twitter.com/3i0QgxbTJb — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) August 13, 2025

The statement said that Gen Valiyev commended Pakistan’s unwavering efforts in combating terrorism and reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s determination to enhance collaboration in defence and security.

The Azerbaijani leader was presented with the guard of honour by the army upon his arrival, the statement said.

The ISPR said that both leaders discussed “matters of mutual interest, with particular focus on the prevailing global and regional security landscape.”

“COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s deep fraternal bonds with Azerbaijan and reiterated the resolve to further consolidate bilateral relations. The COAS also congratulated the visiting dignitary on the successful conclusion of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” it added.

Azerbaijan’s Valiyev praised the armed forces for their “professionalism and success” in Marka-e-Haq and Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, the statement said, adding that the delegation extended best wishes for the upcoming Independence Day and Victory celebrations.

It continued, “COAS thanked Azerbaijan’s leadership and people for standing together with the people of Pakistan during Marka-e-Haq and also for sending the Azeri Contingent for participating in the Independence Day ceremony.”

“Both military leaders expressed a shared commitment to advancing defence cooperation and promoting joint efforts for regional peace and stability,” the statement added.

Both Islamabad and Baku have been enjoying robust military cooperation and in 2023, COAS Munir visited Azerbaijan to strengthen military-to-military cooperation and defence collaboration between the two nations.

Last year, Azerbaijan signed a massive $1.6 billion deal with Pakistan to acquire JF-17 Block III fighter jets, developed by Pakistan Aeronautical Complex and China’s Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group.

President Zardari meets Azerbaijani envoy

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to further strengthen its fraternal relations with Azerbaijan during a meeting with Ambassador Khazar Farhadov at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president described Azerbaijan as a key partner and highlighted the potential for enhanced cooperation in trade, economy, and regional connectivity. He noted that deepening economic ties and people-to-people contact would contribute to the prosperity of both nations.

Zardari congratulated the ambassador on the historic peace agreement with Armenia and extended felicitations to President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan. He termed the agreement a step towards lasting peace and regional stability.

The president welcomed the initiation of direct air links between the two countries, calling it a significant development for trade, tourism, and bilateral engagement. He also thanked Azerbaijan for its unwavering support on the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, especially within the framework of the OIC Contact Group.