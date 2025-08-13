Brooklyn Beckham’s vow renewal without family shocks David and Victoria

Brooklyn Beckham’s secret vow renewal with wife Nicola Peltz has caused an unexpected stir within the Beckham family. The couple’s intimate ceremony, held on August 2 in Westchester, New York, left David and Victoria Beckham shocked as they learned of the event just like everyone else – through the media. While the Beckhams were enjoying a relaxing time aboard their yacht off the Tuscan coast, Brooklyn was on the other side of the world, privately renewing his vows without a single family member present.

Reports revealed that Brooklyn’s parents, siblings, and extended family were not invited to the vow renewal. A source told The Sun, “Not one member of the 30-plus extended family knew about the wedding or were invited.” The ceremony was exclusively attended by Nicola’s family, including her father, billionaire Nelson Peltz, who officiated the vows. Nicola wore her mother Claudia’s wedding gown from 1985, and the couple shared their love on social media with the caption “only love.”

For Brooklyn, the vow renewal was a “beautiful experience,” as he told People, adding, “I could renew my vows every single day with her.” The event also inspired a rebranding of his hot sauce line, Cloud23, which now honors the day he proposed to Nicola instead of his father’s iconic football number.

Despite the apparent distance, David and Victoria have shown subtle signs of maintaining their connection with Brooklyn. They continue to engage with his social media posts but have yet to comment on the vow renewal. Insiders have noted the silence surrounding the event, suggesting that the Beckhams were unaware of it. “It is a very sad situation,” one source said. “Everyone fears there is no way back now. It is done.”

Brooklyn’s decision to exclude not only the Beckham family but also his friends from the UK has added further strain to the already fractured relationship. Even Liberty, Victoria’s niece, who served as a bridesmaid at Brooklyn’s wedding in Palm Beach in 2022, was left out of the vow renewal. Tensions between Brooklyn and his parents began back then, with disputes reportedly arising over Nicola’s choice of wedding dress – opting for Valentino over Victoria Beckham’s design – and issues surrounding the first dance.

The rift has also been reflected in Brooklyn’s public actions. He skipped David’s 50th birthday celebrations and did not acknowledge either of his parents’ birthdays this year, breaking away from the family’s tradition of posting celebratory messages. In contrast, he recently shared a post for his father-in-law Nelson Peltz’s birthday, captioning it with “Happy birthday Nelson x We love you.”

This vow renewal has only deepened the emotional divide within the Beckham family, leaving many, including Brooklyn’s grandparents, devastated. With no official comment from the Beckham clan, the situation continues to spark speculation and disappointment.