The fatal logic of Netanyahu’s war

In early August 2025, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled a perilous new chapter in the Gaza conflict: a full-scale military occupation of the Gaza Strip. Framed as a decisive measure to eliminate Hamas, recover hostages, and ensure Israeli security, this move represents not only a staggering escalation of violence but also a profound indictment of the failure of political imagination in Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu’s plan is not just a military strategy—it is a political statement. And like many grandiose statements made at the barrel of a gun, it is more likely to destabilize the region further than to bring about any durable peace. Indeed, if history offers any instruction, this occupation may be remembered less as a solution and more as the entrenchment of a moral and strategic catastrophe.

Israel already controls approximately 75% of Gaza, and now plans to extend this to the entire territory, including central refugee camps and dense civilian zones. The stated goals—militarily defeating Hamas and freeing the remaining hostages—sound noble. But the implementation plan smacks of desperation cloaked in defiance. Netanyahu’s threat to fire the Chief of Staff for any dissent suggests that the Prime Minister is no longer just battling Hamas; he’s also battling his own defense establishment’s caution and strategic skepticism.

If there is a military lesson from Israel’s repeated incursions into Gaza, from Operation Cast Lead (2008) to Operation Protective Edge (2014), it is this: territorial control over Gaza is not synonymous with peace or security. The problem is not one of square kilometers—it is one of hearts, minds, and legitimacy.

The tragedy of the hostages—civilians taken by Hamas on October 7, 2023—should not be minimized. Yet the shift from negotiation to military force, supposedly to save these hostages, is fraught with contradictions. Intelligence suggests that only about 20 of the initial 50 unaccounted-for hostages are still alive. A full-blown military invasion now risks killing those very individuals Israel claims to rescue. This is a moral paradox dressed as a tactical necessity.

Worse, Netanyahu’s pivot to military pressure undermines ongoing diplomatic efforts, not just with Hamas, but with the international community. Ceasefire proposals backed by the U.S. have collapsed under the weight of this unilateralism. Even President Trump’s tacit approval reveals Washington’s discomfort: public diplomacy favors a political solution, while private support enables further bloodshed.

To speak of Gaza today is to speak of a catastrophe. Civilian casualties have soared, famine has taken root, and basic services—water, electricity, medical care—are collapsing. Human rights groups and UN agencies have sounded the alarm: Israel’s tactics risk crossing the threshold into collective punishment.

Under international humanitarian law, occupying powers are bound to protect civilian populations. Yet Gaza’s siege, bombardment, and now full occupation suggest not protection but domination. The blockade, widely condemned as a violation of international law, continues to strangle humanitarian relief, with reports of children dying from malnutrition and hospitals overwhelmed.

The International Court of Justice has already instructed Israel to avoid actions that could constitute genocide. Whether Netanyahu listens remains an open question. What is clear is that his government is dangerously indifferent to the suffering of Palestinians under the guise of national security.

Some Israeli politicians have gone further, suggesting that parts of Gaza be annexed outright or subjected to permanent military rule. This is not a security policy—it is colonization masquerading as defense. The idea that a democratic state can impose military rule indefinitely on a civilian population without rights, citizenship, or political representation is both morally indefensible and strategically suicidal.

It also throws into disarray the supposed commitment to a two-state solution—a commitment that has, for years, functioned more as rhetorical cover than actual policy. No serious post-war plan for governance in Gaza has been articulated. That silence is deafening. It implies either permanent occupation or the fantasy that Gaza’s people will simply disappear.

The regional response has been damning. Egypt, historically a stabilizing neighbor, has flatly rejected any idea of absorbing Gaza refugees, a move Cairo sees as tantamount to ethnic cleansing. Jordan fears that Israel will attempt to push Palestinians out of the West Bank as well, destabilizing an already fragile monarchy.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE, once courted by Israel for normalization under the Abraham Accords, have made clear that any future relations are contingent upon real progress toward a Palestinian state. The war has put normalization on ice—and rightly so. Without justice for Palestinians, peace in the region is a mirage.

International law, though often dismissed by states in pursuit of national interests, remains one of the few remaining bulwarks against barbarism. Israel, as an occupying power, is bound by the Geneva Conventions and the law of occupation. Starvation as a tactic, the bombing of civilian infrastructure, and forced displacement all invite charges of war crimes.

It’s easy to criticize. Harder is the work of imagining alternatives. But there are better ways. They begin with an immediate ceasefire and the re-engagement of diplomacy—not just for hostage release but for a sustainable political settlement. They include a monitored humanitarian corridor, international oversight, and eventual Palestinian self-governance under a UN-mandated transition authority.

They also require leadership—both in Israel and among Palestinians—that is committed to ending the politics of maximalism. Netanyahu, whose legacy is increasingly defined by personal ambition and permanent conflict, is not that leader.

Netanyahu’s full occupation of Gaza may win applause from certain quarters in Israel, but it is a pyrrhic victory. It erodes Israel’s moral standing, isolates it diplomatically, and sets the stage for unending resistance. Worse still, it entrenches the belief among Palestinians that peace is a fantasy and violence the only language Israel respects.

That belief is poisonous. But it is a poison Netanyahu is helping to distill. Palestinian suffering is not collateral damage. It is the consequence of a failed vision. The path forward lies not in more tanks rolling through refugee camps but in resurrecting a political roadmap grounded in dignity, rights, and coexistence. The tragedy of Gaza will not be solved by war. It will be solved by the courage to end it.