Tashkent hosts 8th Central Asian Expert Forum

TASHKENT: On August 14-15, 2025, the VIII Central Asian Expert Forum (CAEF) will be held in Tashkent under the title “Central Asia – a common space of trust, security and sustainable development”.

Established in 2018, the CAEF is held annually in the country chairing the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia. The forum serves as an important platform for discussing the current state and prospects of regional cooperation, as well as developing recommendations for the further development of cooperation in Central Asia.

The Forum is organized by the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan (ISRS). Event partners include the Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, the European Union Delegation to Uzbekistan and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), and the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.

The Forum will traditionally bring together heads and specialists of strategic institutes, research centers, and academic institutions from across the region. For the first time, prominent experts from the EU, ASEAN, the Nordic Council, as well as researchers from the Russian Federation, the USA, Great Britain, Switzerland and Azerbaijan have been invited to participate in its work in order to exchange experience in regional studies.

The Forum’s program will focus on prospects for deepening regional cooperation and explore specific measures to promote multifaceted collaboration.

In addition, the Forum will feature separate events: a scientific-practical conference on shaping regional identity and a roundtable discussing prospects for partnership between Central Asia and Northern Europe.

The upcoming expert dialogue is expected to identify common interests and outline priorities for Central Asia’s future development. The resulting recommendations will enrich the agenda of the forthcoming Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, scheduled to take place this year in Uzbekistan.