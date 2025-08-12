World

Tashkent hosts 8th Central Asian Expert Forum

By Staff Correspondent

TASHKENT: On August 14-15, 2025, the VIII Central Asian Expert Forum (CAEF) will be held in Tashkent under the title “Central Asia – a common space of trust, security and sustainable development”.

Established in 2018, the CAEF is held annually in the country chairing the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia. The forum serves as an important platform for discussing the current state and prospects of regional cooperation, as well as developing recommendations for the further development of cooperation in Central Asia.

The Forum is organized by the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan (ISRS). Event partners include the Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, the European Union Delegation to Uzbekistan and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), and the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.

The Forum will traditionally bring together heads and specialists of strategic institutes, research centers, and academic institutions from across the region. For the first time, prominent experts from the EU, ASEAN, the Nordic Council, as well as researchers from the Russian Federation, the USA, Great Britain, Switzerland and Azerbaijan have been invited to participate in its work in order to exchange experience in regional studies.

The Forum’s program will focus on prospects for deepening regional cooperation and explore specific measures to promote multifaceted collaboration.

In addition, the Forum will feature separate events: a scientific-practical conference on shaping regional identity and a roundtable discussing prospects for partnership between Central Asia and Northern Europe.

The upcoming expert dialogue is expected to identify common interests and outline priorities for Central Asia’s future development. The resulting recommendations will enrich the agenda of the forthcoming Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, scheduled to take place this year in Uzbekistan.

Previous article
Trump’s tariffs trigger boycott calls against US brands in India
Next article
Water as War
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Editorials

Water as War

The federal government’s recent welcome of the Permanent Court of Arbitration’s (PCA) decision on the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) is not just a diplomatic...

Trump’s tariffs trigger boycott calls against US brands in India

Australia to recognise Palestinian state at UNGA in September

Nigerian forces kill over 100 gang members in weekend raid

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.