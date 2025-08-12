Entertainment

Singer Atif Aslam’s father Muhammad Aslam passes away in Lahore

By News Desk

LAHORE: Muhammad Aslam, the father of renowned Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, has passed away at the age of 77, family sources confirmed on Tuesday.

Atif, known for his contributions to Pakistan’s music industry and Bollywood soundtracks, shared the sad news on social media. In a heartfelt post on Instagram, he wrote, “A final good bye to my Iron Man. Rest in love Abu g,” accompanied by a photo of himself with his father. He also requested his followers to keep the family in their prayers.

According to the family, Muhammad Aslam had been unwell for some time and had suffered a heart attack a few months ago. His funeral prayer will be held after Asr prayers in Valencia Town, Lahore.

The death has led to an outpouring of condolences from the entertainment industry and beyond. Celebrities, artists, and fans have expressed their sympathy to Atif and his family. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also offered her condolences, praying for strength and patience for the family during this difficult time.

Previous article
Sasta bazaars turn into rotten produce hubs
Next article
Prince Andrew’s role in the monarchy questioned as new revelations spark legal debate
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Sports

Asad, Bismal, Muaz claim titles at PLTA Independence Day Junior Tennis...

LAHORE: Rising stars Asad Zaman and Bismal Zia of Ali Embroidery Mills, along with Muhammad Muaz and Muhammad Ayan of Fatima Group, won titles...

Pakistan’s Mohammad Asif storms into World Games snooker semi-final

PMYP–Lahore Qalandars talent hunt cricket trials draw record turnout in Lahore

Prince Andrew’s role in the monarchy questioned as new revelations spark legal debate

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.