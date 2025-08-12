Singer Atif Aslam’s father Muhammad Aslam passes away in Lahore

LAHORE: Muhammad Aslam, the father of renowned Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, has passed away at the age of 77, family sources confirmed on Tuesday.

Atif, known for his contributions to Pakistan’s music industry and Bollywood soundtracks, shared the sad news on social media. In a heartfelt post on Instagram, he wrote, “A final good bye to my Iron Man. Rest in love Abu g,” accompanied by a photo of himself with his father. He also requested his followers to keep the family in their prayers.

According to the family, Muhammad Aslam had been unwell for some time and had suffered a heart attack a few months ago. His funeral prayer will be held after Asr prayers in Valencia Town, Lahore.

The death has led to an outpouring of condolences from the entertainment industry and beyond. Celebrities, artists, and fans have expressed their sympathy to Atif and his family. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also offered her condolences, praying for strength and patience for the family during this difficult time.