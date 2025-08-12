Sasta bazaars turn into rotten produce hubs

RAWALPINDI: Skyrocketing prices have turned Rawalpindi’s Sasta Sunday, Sahulat, and cart markets into outlets for low-quality, rotten fruits and vegetables.

Despite the presence of 60 price control magistrates and 10 assistant commissioners, the administration has failed to regulate even the price of coriander, which sells for Rs80 a small bundle.

Current market rates include: live chicken Rs430 per kg, chicken meat Rs700 per kg, eggs Rs288 per dozen, potatoes Rs100 per kg, onions Rs70 per kg, tomatoes Rs120 per kg, garlic Rs350 per kg, ginger Rs550 per kg, lemons Rs400 per kg, peas Rs300 per kg, green capsicum Rs400 per kg, bitter gourd Rs100 per kg, cucumber Rs100 per kg, cauliflower Rs180 per kg, okra Rs200 per kg, turnip Rs80 per kg, and taro root Rs150 per kg.

Fruit prices are equally steep: apples Rs300–350 per kg, peaches Rs300–400 per kg, grapes Rs450 per kg, papaya Rs400 per kg, coconut Rs380 each, mangoes Rs300 per kg, bananas Rs150–180 per dozen, pears Rs200 per kg, guavas Rs209–250 per kg, plums Rs400 per kg, apricots Rs300 per kg, and melons Rs150 per kg.

Staple items are also surging: white chickpeas Rs420 per kg, split chickpeas Rs380 per kg, sugar Rs190 per kg, split black gram Rs570 per kg, milk Rs220 per litre, yoghurt Rs240 per kg, mutton Rs2,400 per kg, and beef Rs1,400 per kg.