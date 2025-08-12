Prince Andrew’s role in the monarchy questioned as new revelations spark legal debate

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, is facing a growing storm of legal and public challenges that threaten his place within the royal family. Following new revelations in Andrew Lownie’s biography, The Rise and Fall of the House of York, the Duke’s role in the monarchy has been questioned, reigniting media scrutiny and legal debates.

A biography brings Andrew’s issues back to the forefront

Lownie’s book uncovers troubling details, presenting Andrew as a persistent problem for the royal family. The media focus on Andrew has intensified, with royal correspondents debating how to further sideline him. The question is no longer whether he will return to public life, but how to distance him without sparking a crisis.

Legal route: Removing Andrew from Counsellor of State

One of the most straightforward solutions is to remove Andrew from his legal position as Counsellor of State. Updated laws have already sidelined inactive members like Andrew, allowing the Palace to operate without him. Legal experts suggest this move would be simple, legally sound, and symbolically strong for the monarchy.

Stripping the Duke of York title: A politically complicated move

While stripping Andrew of his Duke of York title sounds decisive, it is complicated by legal requirements. Noble titles can only be removed through an act of Parliament, which would require significant political upheaval. Currently, no one seems willing to open that door.

Royal Lodge and public opinion add to Andrew’s troubles

Andrew’s residency at Royal Lodge remains a source of tension within the royal family. Financial and logistical strains, combined with negative public opinion—he is the least popular royal—leave little room for a comeback. Public polls show a clear lack of support for him, further isolating the Duke from his family and the public.

Opacity around Andrew’s situation fuels further unrest

The royal family’s continued secrecy regarding Andrew only heightens public frustration. Leaks and the growing political cost of protecting him suggest the Palace may no longer be able to shield him from the consequences of his actions.