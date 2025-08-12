Prince Andrew confirms rift with Kate Middleton as tensions grow within the royal family

The royal family faces growing internal tensions as Prince Andrew, Duke of York, has confirmed rumors of a deteriorating relationship with Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales. This revelation has sparked a wave of controversy, shedding light on the deepening rift between family members that extends far beyond public appearances. While many details remain private, it is clear that the relationship between Andrew and Kate is fraught with discord.

The information comes from royal biographer Andrew Lownie, author of The Rise and Fall of the House of York. According to Lownie’s research, Prince Andrew allegedly made harsh and “unpleasant” remarks about Kate Middleton, causing significant friction within the family. Lownie suggests that these comments were driven by jealousy, which is especially surprising given the importance of maintaining a respectful and united royal image.

The impact on William’s relationship with his uncle

This tension has not only affected Kate but has also strained the relationship between Prince Andrew and his nephew, Prince William, the future King of England. Lownie notes that the bond between the two men has deteriorated over the years, with William increasingly frustrated by Andrew’s behavior. The growing divide has led William to distance himself from his uncle, prioritizing the image and stability of the monarchy.

Royal family’s growing frustration with Prince Andrew

A source close to the royal family has revealed that the ongoing behavior of Prince Andrew has pushed his family members to their breaking point. His controversial actions have been a constant source of concern and frustration. The royal family views Andrew’s behavior as a persistent headache, contributing to a perception that he is a liability to the monarchy.

The book also highlights William’s intentions to remove Andrew and Sarah Ferguson from the Royal Lodge. This move is part of William’s broader effort to streamline the monarchy’s image and bring a sense of order and respect to the royal household. Sources indicate that William’s unfavorable view of Sarah Ferguson further reinforces his decision to make this clean break with his uncle and aunt.

A visible split within the House of Windsor

Rumors of a strained relationship between Andrew, William, and Kate have been circulating for some time. However, recent events have made the extent of the divide more apparent. One notable instance was the absence of William, Kate, and their children at the royal Easter service, where Andrew made an appearance. This was seen as a deliberate gesture of distancing, with royal insiders stating that William “doesn’t have time for his uncle” and that the relationship remains “incredibly tense.”

The House of Windsor is currently facing a turbulent period, with internal divisions becoming more visible. The confirmation of these tensions suggests that, beneath the polished image of the royal family, there are underlying conflicts that could influence the future of the monarchy. Only time will reveal whether these rifts can be mended or if Prince William will proceed with his plan to reshape the royal family.