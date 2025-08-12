PMD warns of nationwide heavier monsoon rains from next week

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned of intensified monsoon activity across the country from next week, forecasting widespread rain, wind, and thundershowers.

According to the PMD, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are already penetrating the upper regions, while moist currents from the Bay of Bengal are expected to strengthen by August 17. A westerly wave currently affecting northern parts is also expected to intensify on the same day.

From August 14 to 17, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Gilgit-Baltistan are likely to receive rain, wind, and thundershowers with scattered heavy falls.

The PMD has also issued a warning for possible flash floods in local streams and nullahs in KP, Punjab, Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, and AJK from August 15 to 21. Flash floods are also expected in hill torrents of DG Khan and eastern Balochistan from August 18 to 21.

Urban flooding is expected in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Peshawar, and Nowshera. Landslides and mudslides may disrupt roads in hilly areas, while windstorms and lightning could damage weak structures, electric poles, billboards, and vehicles.

The PMD advised the public, travelers, and tourists to avoid unnecessary exposure to vulnerable areas and to stay updated on the latest weather conditions. Authorities have been urged to remain alert and take necessary precautions to prevent any untoward situations.