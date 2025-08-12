Sports

Pakistan’s Mohammad Asif storms into World Games snooker semi-final

By News Desk

CHENGDU: Pakistan’s Mohammad Asif advanced to the semi-finals of the World Games snooker event on Tuesday, defeating Britain’s Zac Cosker 2–0 in their quarter-final clash.

Asif dominated the opening frame, winning 79–15 with a superb break of 51, and wrapped up the match with an 89–31 victory in the second frame.

A win in the semi-final will guarantee Asif a podium finish, while a loss will still give him a chance to compete for the bronze medal.

This is Asif’s second victory at the World Games after a thrilling 2-1 win over Germany’s Alexander Vadau in the earlier round, confirming his place in the quarter-finals.

Asif’s stellar performance saw him finish at the top of Group B, already securing a spot in the quarter-finals. He started his campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win over China’s Xiaolong Liang.

The World Games snooker competition has attracted 12 players, competing for the coveted gold medal in Chengdu, China, with Asif representing Pakistan after winning the IBSF World Men’s Snooker Championship last year in Doha.

Asif, a former IBSF World champion, is currently in excellent form after winning the IBSF World Masters Snooker Championship in Bahrain last month, marking his sixth world title.

