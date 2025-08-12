Over 30,000 cops to stand guard over I-Day celebrations as Punjab Police devises security plan

Police put on high alert for peace and tranquility on 78th Independence Day across Punjab

More than 480 I-Day events across the province, including Lahore, to be provided with full security: IGP

LAHORE: On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar, the Punjab Police have finalized comprehensive security arrangements for the 78th Independence Day and will deploy over 30,000 officers and personnel to check the movement of anti-social elements.

Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar said that on Independence Day, the police forces will remain on high alert and observe strict vigilance to keep an eye on the anti-state and criminal elements. “More than 480 functions and ceremonies of Independence Day celebrations across the province, including Lahore, will be provided with comprehensive security,” he stated.

Sharing details of the security plan, a spokesperson for the Punjab Police said that over 30,000 police officers and personnel will be deployed for security and traffic arrangements across the province, including Lahore.

“A total of 274 Elite, 165 QRF (Quick Response Force) units, 1,428 motorcycle teams, and 790 police vehicles will be carrying out patrol on August 14”, he informed, adding that security checking will be assisted by 143 walk-through gates and 1,762 metal detectors.

He said that all activities will be fully monitored through the Safe Cities Authority cameras. “In the provincial capital alone, more than 8,000 police officers and personnel will ensure security and traffic arrangements,” he pointed out. The celebrations events have been categorized as 08 A-Plus category programs, 82 A category programs, and 392 B category programs, he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar said that after success in Ma’arka-e-Haq and Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, the defeated enemy may cowardly attempt to sabotage the peace on Independence Day.

“The police personnel stationed at inter-provincial border checkpoints must keep strict watch on “Fitna al-Khawarij” and “Fitna al-Hindustan,” he directed, asking the CCPO Lahore, RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs to personally supervise the security and traffic arrangements during the Independence Day celebrations.

Police, Special Branch, CTD, intelligence agencies, patrolling, Dolphin Squad, PRU, and Traffic Police must ensure the best possible arrangements. There will be zero tolerance for hooliganism, one-wheeling, aerial firing, blocking roads, and harassing women. IG Punjab urged citizens to celebrate the joys of freedom within the bounds of the law and without abandoning civility.

Meanwhile, Punjab IG Police Dr Usman Anwar met with ASI Zawar Hussain, who visited the Central Police Office along with his family. According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, ASI Zawar Hussain’s daughter, Noorul Huda, demonstrated excellent performance in the matriculation examination, securing second position in the Lahore Board and third position across Punjab. Dr Anwar praised Noorul Huda for her remarkable performance and encouraged her wholeheartedly. IG Punjab paid tribute to ASI Zawar Hussain for his hard work and dedication in educating his children.

IG Punjab said that despite difficult circumstances, ASI Zawar Hussain and his wife are providing their children with excellent education and upbringing. ASI Zawar Hussain will be provided, as per rules and regulations, a scholarship from the Punjab Police Welfare Fund for the education of his children. Scholarships from the department’s welfare fund are being ensured for the children of police officers and employees. Brilliant children of police martyrs and employees are also being given foreign scholarships for higher education abroad.