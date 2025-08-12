Library misuse rising

The purpose of libraries is to provide a place for study and research. Students from different areas visit libraries to explore knowledge and deepen their understanding of various subjects. However, libraries in Lahore are often used more for rest and mobile phone usage than for academic purposes. Students arrive early in the morning, reserve seats for themselves, place their books and stationery, and then leave the library for long hours. Buy bestselling books online

Among these, there are some students who are serious about their studies and use the library to prepare for various exams. Moreover, I have personally witnessed many students in the library sitting without any purpose, using their phones. Punjab Library and Chughtai Library are being the prime examples. Students study less and enjoy more.

On the other hand, there are students who are serious about their futures. They study for long hours without wasting their time. Misuse of the library — by sleeping under air conditioning or using mobile phones — is against the rules of a library.

Library managements should allocate a designated area for students preparing for exams, while preserving the rest of the space for readers and learners. Rules should be clearly defined and strictly enforced for all users, especially regarding seat reservations. Such small but meaningful steps can lead to the effective and fair use of library facilities, benefiting all who seek knowledge and personal growth.

MEHBOOB KHAN

PISHIN